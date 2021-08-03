It's forecast to feel like 35ºC in Montreal this week

Temperatures across Montreal were relatively mild in July, but it seems that August plans to bring the heat.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures are expected to hover just below 30ºC for the rest of the week and it will feel like 35ºC on Friday and Saturday.

A small amount of rain is expected for the weekend and potential thunderstorms, but the weather agency’s seven-day forecast shows a dry rest of the workweek.

Looking ahead to the following week, temperatures are expected to reach near 40ºs, with nighttime temperatures over 20ºC.

According to The Weather Network’s long-term forecast, Quebec can expect extended periods of hot and dry weather for the rest of August. The agency says “oppressive heat” is not expected to dominate the entire summer.

The agency expects a strong finish to summer, with warm weather continuing through much of September.