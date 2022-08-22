Hidden gem restaurants: 7 Montreal spots that locals don't even know about
Everyone loves stumbling into a spot that is off the beaten path. Lucky for us, Montreal has a slew of phenomenal restaurants that are not part of the mainstream radar.
From pasta, wine, and coffee, to dumplings, these spots offer a little bit of everything.
These hidden treasures are so cool, you can brag to your friends about finding them (you don’t have to give us credit.)
Bistro Amerigo
Pasta is the ultimate comfort food and it tastes better when it’s a hidden gem.
Bistro Amerigo is a family-friendly restaurant in NDG that is dedicated to traditional Italian cuisine and exceptional hospitality and it might serve the best pasta in all of Montreal.
Besides offering large pasta plates at good prices, Amerigo also says it has the best seafood in the city. While speaking with Daily Hive, owner Steve Marcone says he simply wants to give Montreal foodies “a little slice of authentic Italian cuisine.”
It’s cozy, tasty, and well-priced — what more could you need?
Address: 6127 Avenue Monkland
Hours: 12 – 10 pm (closed Sundays & Mondays)
Dépanneur Le Pick-Up
Le Pick-Up is popular among the people who know it.
The charming convenience store offers pick-up (obviously) and in-store mixes of gourmet and vegetarian-friendly sandwiches, breakfast, and treats.
Address: 7032 rue Waverly
Hours: 10 am – 4 pm
Sammi & Soupe Dumplin
If you’re downtown and you want to chow down some dumplings for cheap, Sammi & Soupe Dumpling should be your go-to.
A variety of flavours and late-night hours in the heart of downtown. Very appealing.
Address: 1909 Ste. Catherine
Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 10 pm; Friday & Saturday, 11 am – 12 am
Le Diplomate
Le Diplomate is a low-lit and chic jewel of a spot, nestled in a residential strip across from a Home Depot in Mile-Ex. The spot offers fine cuisine, wine, and cocktails in a spot that you wouldn’t expect it to work out.
But it does.
Address: 129 rue Beaubien Ouest
Hours: 6 – 10 pm, Wednesday – Saturday
Crazy Falafel
Crazy Falafel is crazy. It has a huge menu with a variety of toppings but its french fry pita sandwich is the winner.
Address: 759 Boulevard Cote-Vertu Ouest
Hours: 11 am – 9 pm
212 Montreal
212 Montreal is a hip hidden garden terrace in Old Montreal that has hanging greenery, plants, exposed brick, comfy seating, candle-lit tables, and hand-crafted cocktails.
The spot also has art pieces courtesy of Adam Hummell, an artist known for having worked on the Super Bowl Half-Time Show, Cirque du Soleil, and the world tours of Beyoncé and Madonna.
Address: 212 Notre-Dame Ouest
Hours: Thursday – Saturday, 7 pm- 3 am
Larrys
Larrys is open early until late and does everything right. Start the day off with a coffee and scone and come back later on at night for some wine meatballs and wine.
Address: 5201 Boulevard St-Laurent
Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 9 am – 10 pm