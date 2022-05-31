21 Montreal restaurants among Canada’s 100 Best in 2022

The annual Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list for 2022 is out and 21 eateries in Montreal made the rankings.

Montreal’s first restaurant to make the list is Vin Mon Lapin, located in Little Italy, in sixth place.

Other restaurants include Monarque, L’Express, Le Mousso, Joe Beef, and Montréal Plaza.

A new contender in the food scene, Pichai came in 45th place on Canada’s 100 Best New Restaurants list.

