21 Montreal restaurants among Canada’s 100 Best in 2022
The annual Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list for 2022 is out and 21 eateries in Montreal made the rankings.
Montreal’s first restaurant to make the list is Vin Mon Lapin, located in Little Italy, in sixth place.
Other restaurants include Monarque, L’Express, Le Mousso, Joe Beef, and Montréal Plaza.
A new contender in the food scene, Pichai came in 45th place on Canada’s 100 Best New Restaurants list.
Check out the full list of winners:
1. Published (Vancouver)
2. Alo (Toronto)
3. St. Lawrence (Vancouver)
4. The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette (Jordan Station, ON)
5. Langdon Hall (Cambridge)
6 .Vin Mon Lapin (Montreal)
7. Edulis (Toronto)
8. Canoe (Toronto)
9. Boulevard (Vancouver)
10. River Café (Calgary)
11. Sushi Masaki Saito (Toronto)
12. Major Tom (Calgary)
13. Bar Kismet (Halifax)
14. Giulia (Toronto)
15. Dreyfus (Toronto)
16. Beba (Verdun)
17. Monarque (Montreal)
18. D.O.P. (Calgary)
19. Shoushin (Toronto)
20. Giulietta (Toronto)
21. L’Express (Montreal)
22. Shokunin (Calgary)
23. Oca Pastificio (Vancouver)
24. Le Mousso (Montreal)
25. Hawksworth (Vancouver)
26. Joe Beef (Montreal)
27. Bernhardts (Toronto)
28. Don Alfonso 1890 (Toronto)
29. Kissa Tanto (Vancouver)
30. Pompette (Toronto)
31. Montréal Plaza (Montreal)
32. La Quercia (Vancouver)
33. Mimi Chinese (Toronto)
34. Scaramouche (Toronto)
35. Est (Toronto)
36. Eight (Calgary)
37. Pluvio (Ucluelet, BC)
38. Bar Isabel (Toronto)
39. Pastel (Montreal)
40. North & Navy (Ottawa)
41. AnnaLena (Vancouver)
42. Hexagon (Oakville)
43. Riviera (Ottawa)
44. Supply and Demand (Ottawa)
45. Pichai (Montreal)
46. Tojo (Vancouver)
47. Testu Sushi Bar (Vancouver)
48. L’Abattoir (Vancouver)
49. Jun I (Montreal)
50. Alice (Ottawa)
51. The Pine (Collingwood, ON)
52. Le Vin Papillon (Montreal)
53. Alma (Outremont)
54. Primal (Saskatoon)
55. Maison Publique (Montreal)
56. Atelier (Ottawa)
57. Beckta (Ottawa)
58. Nora Gray (Montreal)
59. Milos (Montreal)
60. Il Pagliaccio (Montreal)
61. Botanist (Vancouver)
62. Hearth (Saskatoon)
63. Nupo (Calgary)
64. 20 Victoria (Toronto)
65. Marconi (Montreal)
66. The Inn at Bay Fortune (Bay Fortune, PEI)
67. La Tanière (Quebec City)
68. Maenam (Vancouver)
69. Gia (Montreal)
70. Île Flottante (Montreal)
71. La Cabane d’à Côté (St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC)
72. Ten Foot Henry (Calgary)
73. Bearfoot Bistro (Whistler)
74. Maque (Winnipeg)
75. Savio Volpe (Vancouver)
76. Quetzal (Toronto)
77. Les Fougères (Chelsea, QC)
78. Say Mercy! (Vancouver)
79. Baan Lao (Richmond, BC)
80. Enigma (Toronto)
81. Mastard (Montreal)
82. Lulu Bar (Calgary)
83. Close Company (Winnipeg)
84. Beaumont (Montreal)
85. Paloma (Montreal)
86. JinBar (Calgary)
87. Orchard (Calgary)
88. Battuto (Quebec)
89. Araxi (Whistler, BC)
90. Cioppino’s (Vancouver)
91. Elena (Montreal)
92. Alobar (Yorkville)
93. Fogo Island Inn (Newfoundland)
94. Alma (Toronto)
95. Bacchus (Vancouver)
96. Nightingale (Vancouver)
97. Arvi (Quebec City)
98. Foreign Concept (Calgary)
99. Aburi Hana (Toronto)
100. Joso’s (Toronto)