Test your wits: Can you pass this Montreal history quiz?

As one of Canada’s oldest cities, Montreal is full of rich history.

From its French fur-trading foundations to its evolution into the country’s cultural capital, Montreal — with its bitterly cold weather and piping hot nightlife — has always been a one-of-a-kind kind of place.

And, if you grew up here, you probably learned all about Quebec’s history in high school. But let’s face it, not unlike the source material, that was (probably) a long time ago. Do you have what it takes to put your knowledge of Montreal to the test? Let’s see how many answers about the city’s history you can get right in this 10-question quiz.

Be sure to check your guesses in the answer key at the bottom.

Ready? Let’s go.

1) In what year was Montreal officially founded?

A) 1608

B) 1642

C) 1663

D) 1691

2) What is the longest street in Montreal?

A) Gouin

B) Sherbrooke

C) Sainte-Catherine

D) Notre Dame

3) Which one of these was not a professional Montreal hockey team?

A) Montreal Shamrocks

B) Montreal Maroons

C) Montreal Wanderers

D) Montreal Bulldogs

4) What is the oldest (still operating) restaurant in the city?

A) Montreal Pool Room

B) L’Auberge Saint-Gabriel

C) La Binerie Mont-Royal

D) Orange Julep

5) Which hit song did John Lennon and Yoko Ono write and record at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in 1969?

_____________

6. When did Montreal host Canada’s first summer Olympics?

A) 1988

B) 1980

C) 1976

D) 1972

7. What is the city’s oldest bridge?

A) Victoria Bridge

B) Champlain Bridge

C) Mercier Bridge

D) Cartier Bridge

8. Which group were the inhabitants of Hochelaga before Jacques Cartier arrived in 1535?

_________

9. Who was Montreal’s first mayor?

A) Jean Talon

B) Peter McGill

C) Jacques Viger

D) Honoré Beaugrand

10. What is the highest point in the city?

A) Olympic Stadium tower

B) Mount Royal

C) Saint Joseph’s Oratory

ANSWER KEY

1) B

2) A

3) D

4) B

5) Give Peace a Chance

6) C

7) A

8) Iroquois

9) C

10) B