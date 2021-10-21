Curated

Great Halloween date ideas to check out around Montreal this month

Halloween isn’t typically associated with the dating scene, but there are a lot of fun things going on across Montreal that might be more fun to tackle with your significant other.

Besides cozying up on the couch and watching a scary movie, why not take your lover by the hand and cruise through a pumpkin patch?

Here are a bunch of great date ideas to get you and yours into the Halloween spirit.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Montreal

 

How about you and yours attend the largest Rocky Horror Picture Show event in North America on Halloween?

A screening of the 1975 film takes place at The Dollar Cinema on October 31, where guests are encouraged to dress up, yell, sing, dance, and throw special props around the room.

The film follows two young lovers, Brad and Janet, who set out to visit their old teacher. On the way there, their car breaks down, and they’re forced to walk up the road to a creepy castle to find a phone. Instead of finding a phone, they find a mad scientist, a.k.a a “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” who has chosen to bring his own creation to life.

Patrons are encouraged to join in on screaming at the film. Traditionally, whenever Brad’s name is mentioned, you’re expected to yell “asshole,” and whenever Janet’s name is mentioned, you’re to yell “slut.”

Get dressed up and have a night.

When: October 31
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Dollar Cinema, Décarie Square: 203-6900 Boulevard Décarie
Price: $15

Halloween light show – Illumi

 

Illumi in Laval is showcasing a Halloween light show that guests can either check out on foot or in their car.

There are over 25 million LED lights and fixtures erected in different Halloween themes, including ghouls, monsters, and witches.

It’s going to be eerily romantic.

When: October 28 – 31
Time: 6:30 – 9 pm
Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir
Price: $15.75 – $21.75, available online

Candlelight Halloween Concerts

How much more romantic can you get than candlelight concerts?

Get ready to shive during a series of concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours.

From timeless classics to horror themes from movies, emotions will come to life offering guaranteed goosebumps featuring concert renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the theme from Psycho, and much more.

When: October 23 and 28, November 5 and 6
Time: 7 and 9:15 pm
Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours
Price: $40, available online

Pumpkinferno

How about marvel at tens of thousands of pumpkins?

Because Pumpkinferno showcases over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins lit up at night along a one-kilometre path against a 19th-century backdrop. Some are individual pumpkins, and some are fused together to make some outstanding and pretty impressive art pieces.

Phot worthy, for sure.

When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
Where: Upper Canada  Village – County Road 2
Price: $20

Fright Fest – La Ronde

 

If you’re looking for thrills and frills on a date, look no further than La Ronde’s spooktacular Halloween events calendar.

Fright Fest will feature fan-favourite haunted attractions with some new spooky surprises sprinkled in.

After you’re done screaming for your life on Le Ednor, get chased around the park by ghouls and monsters.

At least you’ll have each other, right?

When: From now until October 31
Time: 6 pm – 11 pm (opens at 1 pm on Saturdays)
Where: La Ronde
Price: All-day passes begin at $44.99

Ferme Marineau – Pumpkin patch

 

If you and yours want to fill up the car with pumpkins this month, this farm outside of Montreal might be tough to top.

Laval’s Ferme Marineau, a pumpkin patch that has been in operation since 1927, has over 50,000 pumpkins that are ripe for the picking.

The farm even gives guests a wheelbarrow in order to capture and transport as many pumpkins as you can.

The farm has an impressive selection of fall-based activities on-site, including pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin bowling (which is exactly what it sounds like), a giant pumpkin house, corn maze, a petting zoo, tractor rides, and of course, food and drink.

When: Weekends from now until the end of October
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4356 Boulevard Dagenais Ouest, Laval
Price: $4

