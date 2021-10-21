Great Halloween date ideas to check out around Montreal this month
Halloween isn’t typically associated with the dating scene, but there are a lot of fun things going on across Montreal that might be more fun to tackle with your significant other.
Besides cozying up on the couch and watching a scary movie, why not take your lover by the hand and cruise through a pumpkin patch?
Here are a bunch of great date ideas to get you and yours into the Halloween spirit.
Rocky Horror Picture Show Montreal
How about you and yours attend the largest Rocky Horror Picture Show event in North America on Halloween?
A screening of the 1975 film takes place at The Dollar Cinema on October 31, where guests are encouraged to dress up, yell, sing, dance, and throw special props around the room.
The film follows two young lovers, Brad and Janet, who set out to visit their old teacher. On the way there, their car breaks down, and they’re forced to walk up the road to a creepy castle to find a phone. Instead of finding a phone, they find a mad scientist, a.k.a a “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” who has chosen to bring his own creation to life.
Patrons are encouraged to join in on screaming at the film. Traditionally, whenever Brad’s name is mentioned, you’re expected to yell “asshole,” and whenever Janet’s name is mentioned, you’re to yell “slut.”
Get dressed up and have a night.
When: October 31
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Dollar Cinema, Décarie Square: 203-6900 Boulevard Décarie
Price: $15
Halloween light show – Illumi
Illumi in Laval is showcasing a Halloween light show that guests can either check out on foot or in their car.
There are over 25 million LED lights and fixtures erected in different Halloween themes, including ghouls, monsters, and witches.
It’s going to be eerily romantic.
When: October 28 – 31
Time: 6:30 – 9 pm
Where: Highway 15, between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Boulevard du Souvenir
Price: $15.75 – $21.75, available online
Candlelight Halloween Concerts
How much more romantic can you get than candlelight concerts?
Get ready to shive during a series of concerts at the breathtaking Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours.
From timeless classics to horror themes from movies, emotions will come to life offering guaranteed goosebumps featuring concert renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, the theme from Psycho, and much more.
When: October 23 and 28, November 5 and 6
Time: 7 and 9:15 pm
Where: Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours
Price: $40, available online
Pumpkinferno
How about marvel at tens of thousands of pumpkins?
Because Pumpkinferno showcases over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins lit up at night along a one-kilometre path against a 19th-century backdrop. Some are individual pumpkins, and some are fused together to make some outstanding and pretty impressive art pieces.
Phot worthy, for sure.
When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 pm – 10 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village – County Road 2
Price: $20