5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, August 19

You made it to almost Friday, Montreal.

As we set our sights on Friday and the weekend, here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal today to make it feel like it shows up a wee bit quicker.

Just remember to stay cool; we’re in line for more heat in Montreal until Monday.

La TOHU is a street performance troupe based out of Montreal. Today, they will be in the Old Port doing flips, dances, trapeze, bicycle moves, and circus tricks near the water.

When: Thursday, August 19

Time: 7 – 8:30 pm

Where: Old Montreal

Price: Free

What about some Thursday night laughs?

Ernie Vincente will be headlining The Comedy Nest this weekend, and after appearing in New York City and Los Angeles, he’s set up camp in Montreal from Thursday to Saturday.

Openers include Montreal comedians Derek Seguin (Just For Laughs) and Dion Owen (Edinburgh Fringe Festival).

When: Thursday, August 19

Time: 8 pm

Where:2313 Saint-Catherine St Ouest (3rd Floor)

Price: $6 (students) $12 (regular admission), available online

One of Montreal’s flagship summertime festivals officially returned last week.

The ninth edition of MURAL Fest kicked off in The Plateau and will hang around until Sunday.

MURAL Fest brings together world-class visual artists and musicians who collaborate for a cultural celebration in the heart of Boulevard Saint-Laurent.

After going virtual last year, MURAL Fest is returning with real-life events, including live music, block parties, and of course, artists covering walls, streets, and parking lots in fresh paint from internationally renowned artists.