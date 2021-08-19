5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, August 19
You made it to almost Friday, Montreal.
As we set our sights on Friday and the weekend, here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal today to make it feel like it shows up a wee bit quicker.
Just remember to stay cool; we’re in line for more heat in Montreal until Monday.
La TOHU – Old Montreal
La TOHU is a street performance troupe based out of Montreal. Today, they will be in the Old Port doing flips, dances, trapeze, bicycle moves, and circus tricks near the water.
When: Thursday, August 19
Time: 7 – 8:30 pm
Where: Old Montreal
Price: Free
Ernie Vicente at The Comedy Nest
What about some Thursday night laughs?
Ernie Vincente will be headlining The Comedy Nest this weekend, and after appearing in New York City and Los Angeles, he’s set up camp in Montreal from Thursday to Saturday.
Openers include Montreal comedians Derek Seguin (Just For Laughs) and Dion Owen (Edinburgh Fringe Festival).
When: Thursday, August 19
Time: 8 pm
Where:2313 Saint-Catherine St Ouest (3rd Floor)
Price: $6 (students) $12 (regular admission), available online
MURAL Fest
One of Montreal’s flagship summertime festivals officially returned last week.
The ninth edition of MURAL Fest kicked off in The Plateau and will hang around until Sunday.
MURAL Fest brings together world-class visual artists and musicians who collaborate for a cultural celebration in the heart of Boulevard Saint-Laurent.
After going virtual last year, MURAL Fest is returning with real-life events, including live music, block parties, and of course, artists covering walls, streets, and parking lots in fresh paint from internationally renowned artists.
When: From now until August 22
Time: Varies per event
Where: Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Price: Free
Super Aqua Club
With a name like that, you better believe that Super Aqua Club has it all. The park is headlined by the Tornado, a water slide higher than a seven-story building, and the Wipe Zone, a giant obstacle course that tries to knock you into the water.
With Montreal temperatures expected to be hot today, it might be the perfect time to tackle the aqua club.
The super park also has a lazy river, a private beach, and a kids’ area.
Twenty of the park’s 24 attractions are open, and the park has “implemented new hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection measures that meet those recommended by the National Institute of Public Health to ensure the safety of our visitors and employees.”
When: Thursday, August 19
Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 322, Montée de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet
Price: $25.22 – $41.75; rates vary depending on height
THE INFINITE
THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.
Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.
Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.
Plus, you know, air conditioning.
When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)