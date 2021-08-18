It's expected to feel like nearly 40ºC in Montreal today

For the second time in as many weeks, Montreal will deal with weather that feels like nearly 40ºC.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Montreal metropolitan area, calling for a “warm and humid airmass” to gradually return over Southern Quebec beginning on Wednesday.

The weather agency says the heat will persist until Monday, August 23.

Temperatures will reach 30ºC this afternoon, with a humidex high of 38ºC. Environment Canada says Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the week where “feels like” highs with reach 40ºC.

The nights will be uncomfortable as well with lows near 20ºC from Wednesday through to Monday.

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, persons with chronic underlying medical conditions and those working or exercising outdoors are also at elevated risks,” says the alert.

Citizens are urged to drink a lot of water, keep cool, and continually monitor weather alerts and updates.

The Special Weather Statement, issued just before 5 am on Wednesday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The next five days are forecasted to be dry as well, with just over 11 total mm of rain in the forecast until Monday.