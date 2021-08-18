11 Montreal cafes with incredible latte art
Given our city’s love of public art and hipster coffee shops, it’s no surprise that Montreal boasts some seriously top-notch latte art.
From swans and hearts to leaves and bears, the latte art from the coffee shops below is sure to mesmerize (remember to have your cameras ready!).
Here are 12 Montreal cafes with latte art so nice, you’ll feel bad taking a sip.
- See also:
Cafe Plume
Where: 123 Avenue du Mont-Royal O
When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-6 pm
Cafe Castel
View this post on Instagram
Where: 1015 Sherbrooke Street West
When: Monday to Sunday 7 am-8 pm
Le Moineau Masqué
Where: 912 Rue Marie-Anne
When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-7 pm, Saturday 8:30 am-7 pm, Sunday 9:30 am-7 pm
MELK Bar a Cafe
Where: 5612 Av de Monkland
When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am-7 pm
Cafe Veritas
View this post on Instagram
Where: 480 Boul St-Laurent
When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am-6 pm
Pikolo Espresso Bar
View this post on Instagram
Where: 3418b Av du Parc
When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-6 pm
Cafe Myriade
Where: 347 Victoria Ave
When: 7:30 am – 5 pm
Cafe Neve
Where: 151 Rue Rachel E
When: Monday to Friday 8am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-9 pm
Pourquoi Pas Espresso Bar
View this post on Instagram
Where: 1447 Rue Amherst
When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-6 pm, Saturday 8:30 am-6 pm, Sunday 11 am-5 pm
Tunnel Espresso Bar
Where: 1253 Avenue McGill College
When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-4:45 pm
Cafe Code Noir
Where: 4095 Boul St-Laurent
When: Monday to Friday 8 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-7 pm