11 Montreal cafes with incredible latte art

Given our city’s love of public art and hipster coffee shops, it’s no surprise that Montreal boasts some seriously top-notch latte art.

From swans and hearts to leaves and bears, the latte art from the coffee shops below is sure to mesmerize (remember to have your cameras ready!).

Here are 12 Montreal cafes with latte art so nice, you’ll feel bad taking a sip.

Where: 123 Avenue du Mont-Royal O

When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-6 pm



Where: 1015 Sherbrooke Street West

When: Monday to Sunday 7 am-8 pm

Where: 912 Rue Marie-Anne

When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-7 pm, Saturday 8:30 am-7 pm, Sunday 9:30 am-7 pm



Where: 5612 Av de Monkland

When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am-7 pm

Where: 480 Boul St-Laurent

When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am-6 pm

Where: 3418b Av du Parc

When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-6 pm



Where: 347 Victoria Ave

When: 7:30 am – 5 pm



Where: 151 Rue Rachel E

When: Monday to Friday 8am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-9 pm



Where: 1447 Rue Amherst

When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-6 pm, Saturday 8:30 am-6 pm, Sunday 11 am-5 pm





Where: 1253 Avenue McGill College

When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-4:45 pm



Where: 4095 Boul St-Laurent

When: Monday to Friday 8 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-7 pm

