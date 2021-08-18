Food

11 Montreal cafes with incredible latte art

DH Montreal Staff
DH Montreal Staff
|
Aug 18 2021, 8:30 am
11 Montreal cafes with incredible latte art
Stay_Positive/Shutterstock

Given our city’s love of public art and hipster coffee shops, it’s no surprise that Montreal boasts some seriously top-notch latte art.

From swans and hearts to leaves and bears, the latte art from the coffee shops below is sure to mesmerize (remember to have your cameras ready!).

Here are 12 Montreal cafes with latte art so nice, you’ll feel bad taking a sip.

Cafe Plume

A photo posted by adbeus indie coffee (@adbeus) on


Where: 123 Avenue du Mont-Royal O
When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-6 pm

Cafe Castel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by irem ulku (@homemadesemolina)


Where: 1015 Sherbrooke Street West
When: Monday to Sunday 7 am-8 pm

Le Moineau Masqué

A photo posted by Montreall.com (@montreall) on


Where: 912 Rue Marie-Anne
When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-7 pm, Saturday 8:30 am-7 pm, Sunday 9:30 am-7 pm

MELK Bar a Cafe


Where: 5612 Av de Monkland
When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am-7 pm


Cafe Veritas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amana Parab (@amanalovescreating)

Where: 480 Boul St-Laurent
When: Monday to Friday 7 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am-6 pm

 

Pikolo Espresso Bar


Where: 3418b Av du Parc
When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-6 pm

Cafe Myriade

A photo posted by @aukarman on


Where: 347 Victoria Ave
When: 7:30 am – 5 pm

Cafe Neve


Where: 151 Rue Rachel E
When: Monday to Friday 8am-9pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-9 pm

Pourquoi Pas Espresso Bar


Where: 1447 Rue Amherst
When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-6 pm, Saturday 8:30 am-6 pm, Sunday 11 am-5 pm

Tunnel Espresso Bar


Where: 1253 Avenue McGill College
When: Monday to Friday 7:30 am-4:45 pm

Cafe Code Noir

A photo posted by N a n c y L a z o (@nancylaazo) on


Where: 4095 Boul St-Laurent
When: Monday to Friday 8 am-7 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am-7 pm

 

DH Montreal StaffDH Montreal Staff
+ Dished
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT