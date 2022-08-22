Cheap trip alert: You can fly from Montreal to Miami for under $250 roundtrip next month

If you’re in the mood to cap off the summer under the heat of the Sunshine State, flights from Montreal to Miami have dipped to under $250 roundtrip.

The folks at Air Transat have dropped the price of their flights from Montreal to Miami, Florida, down to between $207 and $239 roundtrip, tax in.

The flights are nonstop both ways and take three hours and 40 minutes.

It’s a good deal, considering the same route is currently priced at more than $500 for six to eight flights from YUL to MIA.

What’s more, various dates in 2022 and 2023 are available, including over school holidays in March and April. Essentially, you can save a few bucks if you’re planning ahead for the spring.

The flight deal is available for dates in September, October, November, and December 2022, along with January, February, March, and April 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami (@miami)

Here’s how to find and book this sweet deal:

1. Try the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Montreal to Miami

Click the departure date box and open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combos.

Adjust the trip length at the bottom

Look for dates that are $286 roundtrip

2. Go to Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub

Use the same dates you found on Google Flights

Before you start packing your sunscreen and Miami Dolphins jersey, your flight itinerary should look something like this:

Add this classic to your playlist and you’re good to go: