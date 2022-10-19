Montreal's winter forecast predicts less snow and more humid weather

Winters in Montreal are usually associated with cold and snowy weather but it seems like we might be getting some comfort this year.

That is according to AccuWeather, at least.

The weather agency says that due to an orientation of a jet stream and the climatological phenomenon known as La Niña, some Canadian areas will bear the brunt of stormy winter weather while other areas could experience a break on their heating bills.

AccuWeather is predicting that Montreal will fall in the latter category.

Longtime AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson — who has spent decades forecasting the weather in Canada — has put together AccuWeather’s annual winter forecast for the country, detailing what Canadians can expect for the upcoming season.

Anderson says La Niña will be present across the country for the third year in a row and says it will play a “vital role” in the overall water pattern. He says residents in much of the eastern half of Canada are in luck for milder temperatures.

“Due to the orientation of the jet stream, the coldest air will stay well to the northwest of some of the country’s most populated and visited cities, like Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa,” says Anderson. “The lack of persistent cold and an increase in relative humidity will help residents in eastern Canada save a few dollars on heating costs, but it will also limit the number of days resorts can make artificial snow.”

That doesn’t mean Quebecers should cancel their winter ski trips up north. The meteorologist noted that “more snow days” than normal are predicted for northern Quebec and “near-to above-normal” natural snow conditions are expected for ski country across eastern Canada.

Specifically in Montreal, Anderson says residents can expect more mixed precipitation-type of storms due to the episodes of mild air that are forecast to persist throughout the winter.

Historically, Montreal averages just over 82 inches (210 centimetres) of snow per winter. AccuWeather predicts Montreal will be near normal this time around.