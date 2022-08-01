If checking out the west coast of Canada is on your radar for this year, there are some appealing cheap flights out of Montreal this fall and winter.

The folks over at Flair Airlines are showcasing a pretty nifty deal for select dates in October and December.

Maybe a Vancouver Halloween or Christmas is in the cards to cap off 2022?

Some Vancouver-bound October flights are available for as cheap as $69, flying out of Montreal.

A variety of flights in December are also available for a variety of pre-Christmas dates, including a 14-day streak of flights for less than $90.

Flights to Vancouver on the low-cost airline are pretty enticing, considering the same route is priced at more than $350 for the rest of August, some even climbing as high as $500. Google Flights currently has flights from YUL to YVR in the $650 range.

Flair says all prices are one-way, per person, and include all taxes and fees but not luggage. The flights allow one personal item (purse, handbags) and a carry-on. Checked bags range from $49 to $69 (plus taxes).

Be sure to check out the Flair website and toggle between a variety of October and December dates for a potential trip out west before the end of 2022.

Safe travels!