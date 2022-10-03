Fly from Montreal to Portugal for under $500 roundtrip (tax incl) this year
For folks looking to sneak out of Montreal throughout the rest of 2022 (and multiple dates in 2023), flights to Portugal have just become mighty enticing.
The fine folks at YUL Deals have highlighted a pretty nifty Montreal to Portugal flight deal for $493 roundtrip, tax included.
YUL Deals says TAP Portugal has dropped the price of its flights from Montreal to Lisbon for dates in November and the first half of December, along with dozens of dates in January, February, March, April, and May 2023.
Travellers can also find one-stop flights out of Montreal to Barcelona, Spain, and Faro or Porto for similar prices.
The Montreal to Lisbon flights are all nonstop, both ways.
How does a little wintertime in Portugal sound?
Portugal is a European country on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. Lisbon is the capital and largest city of Portugal and has emerged as an attractive tourist destination over the past 15+ years.
Featuring iconic eastern European red-top roofs, proximity to the Atlantic, and a bustling food scene and nightlife, you might want to really consider this deal.
Especially since Google Flights currently has Montreal to Portugal prices in the $959 to $1,160 range.
If you want to get your Portugal on, check out the steps below:
Here’s how to find and book a Montreal to Portugal deal:
- Start with the following Google Flights search:
Google Flights: Montreal to Lisbon, Portugal (non-stop flights)
Google Flights: Montreal to Faro, Portugal – $509 roundtrip
Google Flights: Montreal to Barcelona, Spain – $510 roundtrip
Google Flights: Montreal to Porto, Portugal – $510 roundtrip
- Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.
- Adjust the trip length at the bottom
- Look for the dates that are $509 roundtrip
- Go to Kayak or Skyscanner
- Try the same dates you found on Google Flights
Before you go packing your passport and shorts, your flight deal should look something like this:
Safe travels!
