Travellers flying into and out of Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

will soon deal with much more normalized airport rules, compared to the last two-plus years.

On Monday, the Canadian government announced it will drop all COVID-19 border restrictions as of October 1.

Inbound and outbound Montreal travellers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination and unvaccinated Canadians won’t be mandated to isolate upon returning home.

It will also no longer be mandatory to wear a face mask inside the airport or on Canadian flights.

Here’s what other measures have been lifted and what YUL airport travellers can expect at the biggest airport in Quebec:

Travellers no longer need to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website

Travellers don’t need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination

No more pre- or on-arrival testing

No more COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation

Travellers no longer need to report signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving in Canada

In a phone call with YUL, a customer service rep told Daily Hive that although travellers are no longer mandated to submit their public health information through ArriveCAN, travellers can continue to use the optional “Advance CBSA Declaration” feature within the app to help “expedite” the customs process.

On Monday, Transport Canada said that while masking requirements are being lifted, “all travellers are strongly recommended to wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys.”

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra thanked all Canadians who “rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” and as such, the government was able to “take this great step towards easing measures and returning to normal.”