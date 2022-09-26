The Government of Canada has announced that starting this weekend, all COVID-19 entry restrictions are going to be lifted.

On Monday morning, Health Canada said that travellers will no longer have to provide proof of vaccination, undergo pre-arrival or on-arrival testing, and much more.

Effective October 1, travellers will not have to do any of the following, regardless of their citizenship status in the country:

submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

provide proof of vaccination;

undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving in Canada .

Transport Canada will also follow suit by removing restrictions on the same day. Travellers won’t have to wear masks on planes and trains or undergo health checks for air or rail travel.

“Although the masking requirement is being lifted, all travellers are strongly recommended to wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys,” Transport Canada’s press release stated.

In their conjoined statement, the federal agencies laid out all the factors that have gone into the decision of removing COVID-19 border measures.

Modelling indicates that Canada has “largely passed” the peak of variants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, and vaccination rates are high.

Hospitalizations and deaths due to the Omicron wave have slowed down. Vaccines, boosters, and tests are readily available across the nation.

“Thanks to Canadians who rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated, we are able to take this great step towards easing measures and returning to normal,” Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos added that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are expected to continue to circulate over fall and winter, and Canadians are encouraged to keep their booster doses up to date.

“I also thank the dedicated public health officers and frontline staff at our land borders and airports who have worked tirelessly to protect the health and safety of people in Canada for the last two years,” he concluded.