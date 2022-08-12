This Canadian airport has built quite a reputation over the past few months.

Plagued with delays and cancellations and stacks of lost luggage, travellers passing through this major airport haven’t been able to catch a break.

It has spent week after week making headlines for being the worst for delayed and cancelled flights, and this week is no different.

In new data compiled by flight tracking site FlightAware and reported by Condé Nast Traveler, Toronto Pearson Airport made the top 20 worst in the world for flight delays and cancellations.

Toronto’s major airport ranks 15th with a 6.5% cancellation rate and a whopping 55.8% of flights delayed this summer, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

“Toronto airport has been plagued this summer by staffing and operational issues as it continues to rank high in cancellations and highest or worst in North American major airports for flight delays,” a FlightAware spokesperson told the publication.

Staffing shortages have greatly affected airports and airlines and contributed to the ongoing chaos for Canadian travellers.

Pearson has tried to help by letting people know when the peak travel times are at the airport.

Just about to head off on that long-awaited summer vacation? 🌴 ☀️ Before arriving at the airport, check in on current CATSA wait times to better prepare for your journey: https://t.co/VQ90NtJqrz pic.twitter.com/vmwHHtZlgn — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) August 11, 2022

Thankfully, things seem to be looking up for the airport.

According to the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), 44% of flights at Pearson were on time in the last week of July, up 35% from the four previous weeks.

Hopefully those percentages improve through August and into the fall months.

As for the airports that ranked worse than Pearson?

New York City’s LaGuardia airport is in seventh place with 7.4% of its overall flights cancelled, and 27% delayed, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

Airports in China topped the list, having the most cancellations on an international scale.