You can watch FREE Halloween movies at this drive-in outside Montreal

Have you ever checked out a movie at the drive-in?

Because if you haven’t, you can for FREE this month. And if you have, you also can for FREE this month.

Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache — a smooth 40 kilometres outside of Montreal — is showing a few Halloween classic flicks on the big screen, the outdoor big screen, that is.

On October 28 (Friday), moviegoers can check out both The Exorcist (1973) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) for free.

The following night (October 29), the drive-in spot will show The Goonies (1985) and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Friday’s showing of The Exorcist will be in French. So too will the Saturday showing of The Goonies.

A Nightmare on Elm Street follows a teenager who must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of the cult-classic serial killer Freddy Kruger.

Often regarded as the scariest movie ever made, The Exorcist follows a teenage girl who becomes possessed by a mysterious entity and the priests who try to save her.

If you’re looking for more family-friendly drive-in fun, The Goonies follows a group of young misfits who set out on a legendary adventure after finding a pirate’s long-lost ancient treasure map.

As part of Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache’s weekend fun — officially titled PATLOWEEN 22 — the theatre will also have contests, special guests, pumpkin displays, and cosplay competitions.

Plus, there will absolutely be boatloads of popcorn.

Admission will be free for the entire weekend.

When: October 28 to 30

Time: 2 pm to 9 pm

Where: Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache, 455 avenue Mathers, Saint-Eustache

Price: Free