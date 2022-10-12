You can watch FREE Halloween movies at this drive-in outside Montreal
Have you ever checked out a movie at the drive-in?
Because if you haven’t, you can for FREE this month. And if you have, you also can for FREE this month.
Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache — a smooth 40 kilometres outside of Montreal — is showing a few Halloween classic flicks on the big screen, the outdoor big screen, that is.
On October 28 (Friday), moviegoers can check out both The Exorcist (1973) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) for free.
The following night (October 29), the drive-in spot will show The Goonies (1985) and A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Friday’s showing of The Exorcist will be in French. So too will the Saturday showing of The Goonies.
A Nightmare on Elm Street follows a teenager who must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of the cult-classic serial killer Freddy Kruger.
Often regarded as the scariest movie ever made, The Exorcist follows a teenage girl who becomes possessed by a mysterious entity and the priests who try to save her.
If you’re looking for more family-friendly drive-in fun, The Goonies follows a group of young misfits who set out on a legendary adventure after finding a pirate’s long-lost ancient treasure map.
As part of Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache’s weekend fun — officially titled PATLOWEEN 22 — the theatre will also have contests, special guests, pumpkin displays, and cosplay competitions.
Plus, there will absolutely be boatloads of popcorn.
Admission will be free for the entire weekend.
PATLOWEEN 22
When: October 28 to 30
Time: 2 pm to 9 pm
Where: Ciné-Parc Saint-Eustache, 455 avenue Mathers, Saint-Eustache
Price: Free