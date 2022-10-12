Check out one-kilometre of glowing pumpkins just outside Montreal all month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you haven’t switched your focus over to Halloween yet, now might be a good time.

To help with your seasonal transition, Upper Canada Village is hosting its annual pumpkin lantern festival.

Appropriately named Pumpkinferno, the outdoor display has over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins that are lit up at night on a long one-kilometre path set against a 19th-century backdrop.

Some are individual pumpkins, and some are fused together to make outstanding and pretty impressive art pieces.

An hour and 40-minute drive from the island of Montreal, the award-winning Pumpkinferno features a pumpkin planetarium and park, historic village and fur trading museum, vineyard, and witch exhibition to get you ready for Halloween.

There’s also, of course, pumpkin pie.

The 11th edition of Pumpkinferno will shine bright nightly until October 30. Tickets are free for children under four and cost $20 for the general crowd.

When: From now until October 30

Time: 6:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Upper Canada Village — County Road 2

Price: $20 (general admission), free (four and younger)