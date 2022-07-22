How about not emptying your savings account to fill up your car before the weekend?

Montreal gas prices are averaging $1.87 per litre on Friday morning, meaning that day trip off the island is sounding all the more appealing.

The folks at GasBuddy.com, a tech company that follows real-time fuel prices across the continent, have highlighted 10 stations around Montreal that offer some much-needed relief at the pump.

And while it’s not necessarily cheap, seeing gas prices more than ¢10 cheaper than the $2.00 mark is comforting.

Most provinces across Canada have experienced a steady decline in gas prices over the past few weeks, apart from our friends in Alberta.

It seems like Montrealer’s best choice is to go south of the island, where the average is $1.86.

Before you pack up the car and tackle the weekend, you might want to consider filling up at any of these 10 spots, the cheapest of which is $1.84 per litre.

A full map of the Montreal metro region can be found right here.