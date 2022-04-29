10 bucket-list camping spots you have to check out in Quebec this summer

It’s just about camping season, which means it’s time to get off your butt and explore some of Quebec’s wonderful wilderness.

From national parks to stunning rural landscapes to breathtaking waterfalls, here are 10 bucket-list camping areas you should pitch your tent at this summer.

Just south of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, this national park boasts some incredible views with the highest peak of the Appalachian Mountains in Canada. Local wildlife includes salmon and caribou.

While the area is full of campgrounds and available activities, hiking is certainly the park’s highlight.

Distance from Montreal: 754 km

With 200 bird species, over 30 mammal species, and the third-largest lake south of St. Lawrence, Frontenac National Park is full of wonders to explore. It’s also an exact area to get out on the water via canoe, kayak, paddleboard, or whatever else floats your boat.

Visitors have the option to rent a cabin or camp on-site.

Distance from Montreal: 39 km

While it’s not exactly close to Montreal, this National Park is breathtaking. The Mingan Archipelago area contains a chain of about 40 islands and nature trails. The region is also ideal for maritime wildlife observation of creatures like whales, dolphins and seals.

Its defining factor is its array of massive limestone outcroppings that naturally formed as the continent slowly rose after the last glaciation.

Distance from Montreal: 1,115 km

Gatineau Park can be found just a few minutes outside of Ottawa.

With over 160 km of hiking and biking trails, there is a ton of room to explore the grounds. There is also a bustling beach and peaceful lake on the grounds.

Because of its variety, Gatineau Park’s network of campsites allows you to choose what kind of experience you want to have.

Distance from Montreal: 212 km

This scenic national park features a pebble beach, forest, and cliffs. Three separate camping areas within are also available for short or lengthy stays.

One bonus about visiting Forillon is its proximity to the town of Gaspé, a must-see destination recognized by National Geographic Traveler as one of Canada’s 50 Places of a Lifetime.

Distance from Montreal: 927 km

With zip lines, rock climbing, hiking trails, and a 42-foot-high waterfall, this park prides itself on its devotion to adventure and fun.

Parc Des Chutes Coulonge is also full of historical artifacts with its very own museum on-site.

Distance from Montreal: 349 km

Located in the Laurentians, just outside of Mont-Tremblant, Chute-Aux-Iroquois is a five-star campsite with a sandy beach and a vast river where activities are plentiful.

With cottages and ready-to-camp sites available, it’s an obvious choice for a family trip.

Distance from Montreal: 189 km

While it acts as a popular ski destination during the winter months, Mont-Sainte-Anne’s campground is surrounded by 100 km of biking trails, making it a cyclist’s dream.

Online “Bike + Hike” bundles are even available for purchase on their website.

Distance from Montreal: 57 km

Massive canyons, explorable caves, ocean views, and large waterfalls are just some of the highlights of beautiful Anticosti. The provincial park and camping area can be found within the 572 square kilometres of land in the centre of Anticosti Island.

While it is a hunting and fishing haven due to to its diverse wildlife, it’s also considered a hiking paradise.

Distance from Montreal: 1059 km

This five-star campground in Vaudreuil-Soulanges features quaint and cozy cabins, a spa, pool, mini-golf and more. For the campground’s 60th anniversary, they are offering two-night stays for $60. Be sure to take advantage while you can.

The best part? It’s only about 30 minutes away from Montreal.

Distance from Montreal: 60 km