Have a chuckle at these spot-on François Legault cartoons (PHOTOS)

Quebec has gone through a lot over the past 24-plus months as a result of François Legault and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of where you stand on how the premier has navigated the pandemic waters, having a laugh is always a good option.

And that’s where Montreal artist Amanda Di Genova comes in.

Amanda Di Genova is a freelance illustrator and has been recently lending her talent to The Rover, a Quebec-based journalism publication. She’s completed nailed her Legault impression with a perfect touch of satire.

She tells Daily Hive she started to dip her toes in political illustrations since the start of the pandemic and just recently started to branch into comics. “I’m a bit cheesy,” she admits, “and enjoy dad jokes.”

Di Genova says her cartoons make for a “lighter touch on serious issues within our province and especially with our premiere who has brought much inspiration within these last two years.”

Most recently, Di Genova shared a delightful four-strip cartoon of Legault and “learning to live” with COVID-19. “Gotta say I’m getting pretty good at drawing Legault,” she says. And right she is.

In January, the talented artist shared a satirical cartoon of Legault and how he chose Quebec’s new director of public health after Horacio Arruda quit. She also used her illustrations to comment on Legault’s ill-advised tweet comparing Ontario and Quebec’s COVID-19-relate deaths.

In December, Di Genova also created a hilarious cartoon called “LeGrinch Who Stole Christmas,” showing the premier morph into the timeless holiday character, The Grinch.

On a non-COVID side, Di Genova — who’s worked for Vans, DoorDash, and Coca-Cola — also has enjoyable cartoons about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, rapper Eminem, Tiger King Joe Exotic, and plenty of other pop culture references.

Be sure to check out her Instagram page for some seriously impressive (and timely) art and a virtual barrel full of chuckles.