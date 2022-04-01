Twitter chimes in on which emoji best represents Montreal

Emojis are a great way to emit emotional cues without having to type out anything. Whether you think it’s a new form of communication or simply the contemporary equivalent to Egyptian hieroglyphs, they’re a prominent part of the virtual world’s language.

Tourisme Montréal asked the Twitterverse which mini pictogram best represents our city (appropriately ending the question with a thinking face emoji) and the results have been exactly what you’d hope for.

Montrealers are right, it’s time the emoji library be equipped with poutine, smoked meat, and a cream cheese bagel emoji…

What emoji best represents Montréal? 🤔 — Tourisme Montréal (@Montreal) March 31, 2022

Here are some of our favourite responses from Montreal Twitter.

We wholeheartedly agree with Tourisme Montréal that @FrancoisRM wins the thread…

Is there an angry driver eating smoked meat or a bagel emoji? Because that would really capture the spirit of the thing. — Claude Rivest (@clauderivest) March 31, 2022

🚧🍝⚜️🏳️‍🌈 something along those lines — Pier-Évan Larouche (@mevorfr) March 31, 2022

Si seulement c’était disponible en emoji 😅 pic.twitter.com/ig63LHIsTQ — Le Bêta-Testeur🇨🇦🎮 – Le FORBIDDEN dans le sang (@PatBetaTesteur) March 31, 2022

🚴 — 🌌 Sky of the Universe 🎥 (@skyofuniverse08) April 1, 2022

🥐 — Jenny Menjivar (@Jennymenjivar) March 31, 2022

🥐 — Jenny Menjivar (@Jennymenjivar) March 31, 2022

🥯 — Desi Bidesi (@Ambi_Ritz) March 31, 2022

🇨🇵❤⚜️🥯🐿🥞 😘😘 — La France à Montréal 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceaMontreal) March 31, 2022

🎥 — Cinémathèque QC (@cinemathequeqc) March 31, 2022