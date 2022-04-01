Twitter chimes in on which emoji best represents Montreal
Emojis are a great way to emit emotional cues without having to type out anything. Whether you think it’s a new form of communication or simply the contemporary equivalent to Egyptian hieroglyphs, they’re a prominent part of the virtual world’s language.
Tourisme Montréal asked the Twitterverse which mini pictogram best represents our city (appropriately ending the question with a thinking face emoji) and the results have been exactly what you’d hope for.
- You might also like:
- 10 "Franglais" slang terms that only make sense in Montreal
- 15 reasons why Montreal is better than Toronto
- 23 relatable memes only people from Montreal will chuckle at (PHOTOS)
Montrealers are right, it’s time the emoji library be equipped with poutine, smoked meat, and a cream cheese bagel emoji…
What emoji best represents Montréal? 🤔
— Tourisme Montréal (@Montreal) March 31, 2022
Here are some of our favourite responses from Montreal Twitter.
We wholeheartedly agree with Tourisme Montréal that @FrancoisRM wins the thread…
— François Royer Mireault (@FrancoisRM) March 31, 2022
Is there an angry driver eating smoked meat or a bagel emoji?
Because that would really capture the spirit of the thing.
— Claude Rivest (@clauderivest) March 31, 2022
🕔 à 🕖 (5à7) n’est-ce pas @MarieFranceWat3 ?
— Ruud Janssen (@RuudWJanssen) March 31, 2022
🍻🍟🏞 pic.twitter.com/djbkxBjD4b
— Nada Abillama (@AbillamaNada) April 1, 2022
🚧🍝⚜️🏳️🌈 something along those lines
— Pier-Évan Larouche (@mevorfr) March 31, 2022
Si seulement c’était disponible en emoji 😅 pic.twitter.com/ig63LHIsTQ
— Le Bêta-Testeur🇨🇦🎮 – Le FORBIDDEN dans le sang (@PatBetaTesteur) March 31, 2022
🚴
— 🌌 Sky of the Universe 🎥 (@skyofuniverse08) April 1, 2022
🥐
— Jenny Menjivar (@Jennymenjivar) March 31, 2022
🥐
— Jenny Menjivar (@Jennymenjivar) March 31, 2022
🥶
— Elson #Leni2022 (@eiangee) March 31, 2022
⚜️🥖🥐❄️🐿🎓🏗🏛🌇🌳⛸⛷
— natamia (@nattaliamia) April 1, 2022
🍽
— Giselle (@gisellemillemtl) March 31, 2022
🥯
— Desi Bidesi (@Ambi_Ritz) March 31, 2022
🇨🇵❤⚜️🥯🐿🥞 😘😘
— La France à Montréal 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceaMontreal) March 31, 2022
🎥
— Cinémathèque QC (@cinemathequeqc) March 31, 2022
🍷🍾🥂🥳👍🏽💯🥪🕍
— Chnida Walsh (@ChiWalsh) March 31, 2022