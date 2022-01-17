NewsCoronavirus

Quebec premier’s comparison to Ontario COVID-19 patients raises eyebrows

Jan 17 2022, 4:05 pm
To no one’s surprise, Quebec’s Premier Francois Legault has once again managed to find himself in the middle of a controversy.

On Sunday Legault posted a tweet that compared the number of COVID-19 patients in Quebec’s ICU to the number in Ontario.

The strange post garnered a lot of attention, with many wondering if this was the Premier’s attempt at bragging.

Twitter users from all over Canada were quick to comment on the Premier’s post. A great deal of them cited the difference in population between the two provinces, which, when taken into account, shows very little disparity between the two province’s ICU numbers.

One user attached a petition to remove the Premier which contains over 165,000 signatures.

Another pointed out where Quebec ranked in terms of COVID-19 deaths among other provinces.

