A Quebec mother of two earned a standing ovation after her goose-bump-inducing cover of Céline Dion’s “I Surrender” during Canada’s Got Talent new season auditions.

Jeanick Fournier, a 49-year-old palliative care attendant from Chicoutimi, says she learned English by watching Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien, and Barbara Streisand, even emulating their breathing, pronunciation, and way of speaking in interviews.

Fournier says she considers her voice a gift from God and shuddered the show’s judges: comedian Howie Mandel, WWE legend Trish Stratus, YouTube star Lilly Singh, and rapper Kardinal Offishall. The show’s host, country singer Lindsay Ell, gave Fournier the show’s “Golden Buzzer.”

Check out Fournier’s inspirational story and her breathtaking performance on the latest episode of Canada’s Got Talent, which aired on Tuesday.