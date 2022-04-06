Quebec mother's Celine Dion cover wows judges on "Canada's Got Talent" (VIDEO)
A Quebec mother of two earned a standing ovation after her goose-bump-inducing cover of Céline Dion’s “I Surrender” during Canada’s Got Talent new season auditions.
Jeanick Fournier, a 49-year-old palliative care attendant from Chicoutimi, says she learned English by watching Dion, Whitney Houston, Lara Fabien, and Barbara Streisand, even emulating their breathing, pronunciation, and way of speaking in interviews.
Fournier says she considers her voice a gift from God and shuddered the show’s judges: comedian Howie Mandel, WWE legend Trish Stratus, YouTube star Lilly Singh, and rapper Kardinal Offishall. The show’s host, country singer Lindsay Ell, gave Fournier the show’s “Golden Buzzer.”
- You might also like:
- Canadian singer Nicolina Bozzo channels Adele, nabs a spot in American Idol's Top 24 (VIDEO)
- Tickets for Shawn Mendes' Montreal concert go on sale this week
- Back-flipping Canadian teen takes another leap towards winning American Idol (VIDEO)
Check out Fournier’s inspirational story and her breathtaking performance on the latest episode of Canada’s Got Talent, which aired on Tuesday.