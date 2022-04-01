François Legault trolls social media followers posing with Leafs jersey

You really have to be wary about everything on April 1. Including political sacrilege.

Quebec Premier François Legault shared an alarming image across his social media channels on April 1, featuring the politician smugly posing with a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.

In another rarity, Legault captioned his Instagram and Twitter photo, “Go Leafs Go!” in English.

Boy, April Fool’s really is wild.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by François Legault (@francoislegault.pm)

The comments have been exactly as expected, “borderline treason,” “I couldn’t believe my eyes for a second,” along with several vomiting emojis.