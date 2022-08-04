5 Montreal food festivals worth checking out this August
While Just for Laughs and Osheaga may be over, a different kind of celebratory season is still happening around town. We’re talking about food festivals, of course.
And as we inch towards the end of summer, we’ll have different cuisines on display through every step of the way. From quick eats to gourmet dishes, here are five of the best food festivals hitting Montreal this August.
First Fridays (Les Premiers Vendredis)
The biggest street food event in Canada is returning to Montreal in August.
With more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, the festival says it is the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast.
Access to the site is free, but food and drink prices vary per vendor, usually between the $8 to $25 range. As its name suggests, the foodie fest takes place on the first Friday of every month, from June to October.
When: August 5 to 7
Time: Noon to 11 pm
Where: Old Port
Price: Free entry
Montreal Ribfest
The 7th annual Montreal RibFest is bringing together dozens of vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, and BBQ pit-masters from the states to bring guests ribs and plenty of them.
When: August 12 to 14
Time: TBA
Where: 13665 boulevard de Pierrefonds, Pierrefonds
Price: TBA
POCHA: Korean street food festival
This three-day food fest will feature Korean BBQ, kogos, and K-pop, of course.
Authentic Korean chefs will be cooking up a storm of fried chicken, Sanchae bibimbap and Korean tacos on the corner of Peel and Ottawa street. For only $3 you can enjoy the festival by day or night.
When: August 19 to 21
Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, noon to 10 pm; Sunday, noon to 7 pm
Where: Les Quartiers du Canal – Griffintown
Price: $3 entry
Marché de Nuit: Édition 2022
During the last weekend of August a four-day Asian night market will be taking over a block in Montreal’s Chinatown. Marché Asiatique de Montréal says the event is inspired by night markets in Asia and will consist of food kiosks, shop stalls, and gaming areas.
When: August 25 to 28
Time: Thursday to Friday, 5 to 11 pm; Saturday to Sunday, noon to 11 pm
Where: l’Oasis, 1111 Saint-Laurent Boulevard
Price: Free admission, $4 to $12 per meal
A Taste of the Caribbean
A slew of celebrity chefs from the Caribbean are coming to Old Montreal at the end of August. And they’re offering a massive menu of delectable dishes including jerk chicken, conch fritters, ceviche, pineapple plates, and much more.
When: August 25 to 28
Time: TBA
Where: Quai de l’Horloge
Price: TBA