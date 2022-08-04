5 Montreal food festivals worth checking out this August

While Just for Laughs and Osheaga may be over, a different kind of celebratory season is still happening around town. We’re talking about food festivals, of course.

And as we inch towards the end of summer, we’ll have different cuisines on display through every step of the way. From quick eats to gourmet dishes, here are five of the best food festivals hitting Montreal this August.

The biggest street food event in Canada is returning to Montreal in August.

With more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, the festival says it is the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast.