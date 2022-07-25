Eat at these 10 Montreal restaurants for $10 or less

In this economy saving a little dough can go a long way. But eating out can get pretty expensive, especially if you enjoy quality. But let’s face it, 10 bucks usually doesn’t get you very far these days.

Luckily, Montreal — being the food city that it is — has plenty of delicious dishes with fair fares. While you may not get anything “gourmet” for that purple banknote, there are plenty of signature snacks around the city that will certainly satiate you.

Without further ado, here are ten Montreal spots where you can get something tasty at without breaking the bank.

Once you’ve had a sandwich from Clarke, it’s hard to settle for anything less. Fresh bread, quality deli meats, and fresh produce make for one of the most satisfying lunches in town.

The best part is that most of the menu’s feature items hover around the $10 mark. With that said, we suggest spending a little extra on some of their extraordinary coffee.

Address: 483 Centre Street, Point-Saint-Charles

Hours: 8 am – 5 pm

Don’t let the small size of this Parc Extension establishment fool you. It is packing some big Mediterranean flavour. And at around seven bucks, their famous gyro is suitable for a Greek god.

Address: 550 Jarry St W

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm

This Lachine spot’s falafel pita wraps are very tasty and go for about $6.

Spend a little extra for one of the full plates that include crispy falafel, vegan shawarma, and fresh pita to rugelach, babka, and halva croissants.

Address: 345 St Jacques

Hours: 9 am – 8 pm

Pizza Toni (Pizza Slice – $3.75)

It’s not hard to find pizza by the slice in Montreal. Finding a good one, on the other hand, is a different story.

Pizza Toni is the real deal. With generous portions, light, floppy dough, and a variety of toppings, it puts others to shame.

Its more-than-affordable slices start at $3.75. That means you can two, along with a drink for less than 10 bucks.

The spicy honey sauce might be worth the extra 50-cent investment, though.

Address: 104 Rue Saint- Viateur W

Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm (10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays)

When it comes to Montreal’s signature dish, La Banquise is poutine heaven.

With over a dozen different types of the gravy and fries dish, the team here is masters at the craft. Going with the classic version is a safe bet and it goes for just under $10.

They don’t hold back on portions either. Good luck finishing this by yourself.

Address: 994, rue Rachel E

Hours: Open all day and night

Marché Hưng Phát (Banh Mi – $7)

Marché Hung Phat is one of the best authentic Vietnamese grocery stores on the island. It serves a very tasty banh mi cilantro sandwich (pork, chicken, salami) for under $10. You simply can’t go wrong.

Address: 7099 rue St-Denis

Hours: 10 am – 5 pm, closed on Tuesdays

From smoked meat to tomato-basil, chicken, and garlic shrimp, these tasty little fried croquettes are $2 a pop — enough said. Throw a few toonies into the pot and you’re eating like a king.

Address: 520 Avenue Park

Hours: 11 am – 9:30 pm

Ma Poule Mouillée (Chouriço Sandwich – $9)

Known for having some of the best Portuguese chicken in town, Ma Poule Mouillée’s menu is stacked with other delicious goodies.

One of them is the legendary Grilled Chouriço Sandwich, which goes for $9.

Address: 969 Rachel Est

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

“Always fresh. Never frozen” is Burger de Ville’s slogan and it ain’t kidding. These burgers are made in-house and boy are they something.

With nearly 20 (free) toppings to choose from and some of the juiciest patties in town, this place is an absolute must.

This burger is so good, you would gladly pay double for it.

Address: 59 Westminster Avenue N,

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Montreal Pool Room (Two Steamé Hot Dogs – $6.50)

Although you won’t find any actual pool tables inside, Montreal Pool Room has been providing customers with classically prepared steamés since 1912, and you can get two of them for just under $7.

While it may look a little shabby from the outside, this place certainly has character, and most importantly, some very good dogs.

Address: 1217 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: 10 am – 4 am