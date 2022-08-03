Fans are torn about Montreal Alouettes' $90 poutine helmet promotion

Some marketing ideas are genius and some are horrible. Sometimes, designs toe the slab and land somewhere right in the middle. We’ll let you decide where the Montreal Alouettes’ $90 poutine-in-a-helmet promotion lands.

On Monday, the city’s CFL team announced it has launched the brand new poutine promo, “l’Alouette” — a football helmet that fans can bring home, also doubling as a serving plate.

When served at the game, the $90 helmet/plate will be stuffed with four poutines, totalling more than two and a half pounds.