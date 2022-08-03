FREE four-day Asian night market returns to Montreal this month

Keep your schedule open for the last weekend of August because a four-day Asian night market will be taking over a block in Montreal’s Chinatown.

The Marché Asiatique de Montréal will be hosting the tail end of the two-weekend “Marché de Nuit: Édition 2022” from August 25 to 28.

The market returned for its fifth edition in July and will be hosting over 20 local merchants once again at the end of the month.

Admission to the market is free and will take place at the newly opened l’Oasis in Chinatown (1111 Saint-Laurent Boulevard).

Marché Asiatique de Montréal says the event is inspired by night markets in Asia and will consist of food kiosks, shop stalls, and gaming areas. “We wish to bring you an authentic night market experience.”

Most menu prices will range from $4 to $8 a pop with premium dishes costing $9 to $12.

The market will take place rain or shine and will be offering a wide variety of Asian food, including tofu, BBQ-grilled squid, fried bao, spit-cooked lamb, cold noodles, bubble tea, and more.

When: August 25 to 28

Time: Thursday to Friday, 5 to 11 pm; Saturday to Sunday, noon to 11 pm

Where: l’Oasis, 1111 Saint-Laurent Boulevard

Price: Free admission, $4 to $12 per meal