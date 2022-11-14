"First snow": A special weather statement is in effect for Montreal

The stellar November weather Montreal has been handed all month is about to get interrupted by snow.

According to Environment Canada, Montreal is going to welcome its first snow of the season early this week.

The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the Montreal metropolitan area, forecasting the first snowfall for Southern Quebec on Wednesday.

“A system from Texas could give the first accumulations of snow over Southern Quebec on Wednesday,” says the alert. “However, since the temperatures will be near the freezing mark and the system’s track is still uncertain, it is still too early to say how much snow is expected.”

The agency did recommend being prepared to “adapt your driving to changing road conditions” and advised locals to consider “modifying any non-essential travel plans.”

The alert, issued just before 4:30 am on Monday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The Weather Network forecasts less than five centimetres of snowfall for Wednesday, followed by four days of limited potential snow amounts.

Temperatures are also expected to hover around the freezing mark throughout the week, with some nighttime “feels like” dropping to -5ºC.

Take it as a sign that the November warmth is waning.

Speaking of, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its Canadian winter forecast, and it looks like Quebec is in for one very cold and very snowy season.

The Almanac, which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818, says, “2022-2023 will be remembered as a time to shake, shiver, and shovel,” even warning of record-breaking cold temperatures.