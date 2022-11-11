This Scandinavian spa is the perfect weekend escape from Montreal

Look, the past few years have been a lot to deal with — it might be time to relax and a Scandinavian spa might be just what you need.

Saint-Bruno’s gorgeous thermal spa is open for the fall season and it’s calling you to release all those inner toxins.

The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité Thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public right before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain, offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

The spa specializes in a three-stage complete thermal cycle that will “maximize the benefits of thermotherapy to your body,” according to the Förena website.

Guests first enter the hot zone of the cycle, using high temperatures to dilate skin pores and blood vessels, allowing the body to eliminate inner toxins.

To contrast the heat, guests then immerse themselves in the outright cold waterfall. “The thermal shock will close your skin pores and will increase your blood circulation and your adrenaline levels.”