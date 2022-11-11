Back in time: This is what Old Montreal looked like almost 125 years ago (PHOTO)

If you want to literally see OLD Montreal, we’ve dug up a photo of what Square Jacques Cartier used to look like nearly 125 years ago.

It’s estimated the shot is taken circa 1900 by photographer William Henry Jackson.

The photo captures the historic square of the Old Port and is loaded with interesting tidbits from our city and what life was like in the early 19th century.

Far in the distance, you can see Montreal’s oldest memorial — Nelson’s Monument, which was erected in 1809.

If you zoom in, you can see two men carrying a burlap sack, a man walking with a pumpkin, a bare-footed young girl in front of food barrels, and a bevy of horse-drawn carriages.

Do you want to see something even cooler?

Artist Sanna Dullaway, who specializes in colourizing old photos, shared a remarkable modernized version of the old photo and being able to zoom in with colour really makes you feel like you’re time-travelling.

Close-ups show a grocery shop (A.A. Wilson), a tobacco store, and a hotel.

Plus, check out how great those bowler hats look.

What a time.

If you’ve got the itch for century-old photographs, dive into the history behind the oldest known photograph of Montreal ever taken, right here.