A Look Inside: $8.75M three-building cottage in Mont-Tremblant (PHOTOS)

The term “heading up to the cottage” could take a whole new meaning for anyone willing to dish out over $8 million for this three-building cottage in Mont-Tremblant.

The 19-bedroom home is for sale, spread out across a three-acre lot for $8,750,000, courtesy of real estate agency Engel & Völkers Montréal.

According to the listing, the cottage is the “most prestigious mountainside address in the region,” and it’s clear why.

The eight-bedroom, six-bathroom main house was built in 2009, and has an on-site waterfall, private access to Lac Tremblant, a guest house, and a three-car garage.

The interior features stone cladding, gigantic arched beams, and a cedar shingle roof, along with three kitchens, five stone fireplaces, a gym, a sauna, an outdoor pool, and a billiards room.

“The main floor is distinguished by its cathedral or vaulted ceilings decorated with woodwork, the majestic light fixtures and the warmth and ambiance of the rooms,” says the listing. “The exceptional aquatic pavilion features its own kitchen, living room, dining room, BBQ, fireplace, flat-screen TV, pantry and a full bathroom.”

The place is obviously spectacular and will give new meaning to the term “heading up north.”

At a 30-year fixed mortgage, the cottage can be yours for a smooth $31,433 per month.