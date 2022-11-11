Montreal's first snow of the season is in the forecast for next week

We held off as long as we could, Montreal. But the inevitability of snow is on its way.

We started off the month with some seriously spectacular weather and we’ve trekked along through the first two weeks of November with above-average seasonable temperatures.

But below 0ºC nighttime temperatures and a bit of snow is headed our way.

According to The Weather Network‘s seven-day forecast, Montrealers can expect less than 1 cm of snowfall on Thursday, November 17.

Fortunately, daytime weather is forecast to still hover around 0ºC all week — including Thursday — so the snow won’t hang around too long, especially since Friday is calling for sunshine.

Take it as a sign that the November warmth is waning.

Speaking of, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its Canadian winter forecast and it looks like Quebec is in for one very cold and very snowy season.

The Almanac — which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818 — says “2022-2023 will be remembered as a time to shake, shiver, and shovel,” even warning of record-breaking cold temperatures.

Let’s enjoy this weekend’s above-average temperatures as long as we can.

It’s expected to feel like 15ºC on Saturday in Montreal, but rainy.