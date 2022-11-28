The espresso martini is unequivocally having a moment right now.

It makes sense that the storied ’90s cocktail is back in fashion, as nearly everything that was once cool in the ’90s is cool once again. From fashion to soda pop to sitcom reboots, the nostalgia for the ’90s is strong.

The espresso martini originally made a splash last summer when the pandemic spurred on a renewed interest in canned cocktails, at-home kits, and nostalgic drinking trends, but its appearance on cocktail lists everywhere has not waned.

While its origin story is somewhat debated (it’s invention is commonly attributed to bartender Dick Bradsell, who worked as a bar in London in the 1980s), its delicious factor is widely accepted.

While technically not a true martini (because it doesn’t contain gin or vermouth) the drink is a chilled, caffeinated cocktail that combines espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka.

Whether you need a pick-me-up in the early evening or a nice nightcap, the espresso martini just might be the cocktail of the year.

During the holidays, why not dive in? Frothy booze and caffeine — what else could you possibly need?

Here are some of our favourite espresso martini spots around Montreal.

Boxermans, the popular spot that serves up inventive beef and vegetarian plates also cranks out a seriously mean espresso martini.

It hits the spot no matter the time of day.

Address: 1041 Avenue Van Horne

Hours: 5:30 pm to 11 pm, Wednesday to Saturday

To be honest, I’ve been on the espresso martini hunt for a few months now, and L’Orignal’s espresso martini was what sparked me to tackle the city’s best.

And you know what? This just might be it.

Address: 479 rue Alexis

Hours: 5 pm to 10 pm, Wednesday & Thursday | 5 pm to 11 pm. Friday & Saturday

Mano Cornuto is hot right now.

The authentic Italian spot is cozy, serves up seriously tasty Italian eats and they’ve also nailed their espresso martini.

Mano has long hours — plenty of espresso martini chances.

Address: 988 rue Ottawa

Hours: 11 am to 7 pm

Antipode serves up three variations of the caffeine-martini hybrid: chai, espresso, and an Amaro version.

Address: 1602 avenue Laurier Est

Hours: 10 am to 10:30 pm, Thursday – Saturday & Monday | 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday | 10 am to 4 pm. Tuesday & Wednesday

The Coldroom Bar is one of Montreal’s best-kept secrets.

If you want to sip on a classy elegance inside a real speakeasy (not to mention garnished with its own in-house chocolate), you can’t go wrong.

Address: Secret, rue Saint-Vincent

Hours: 5 pm to 1 am

Restaurant Lawrence specializes in comfort food with a local spin.

The simple yet elegant spot tackles their espresso martini the same way; plain and class (but very tasty)

Address: 9 avenue Fairmont

Hours: 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesday to Saturday