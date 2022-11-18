Another charming local cafe: Montreal's rustic NYC-brewed coffee spot

You can never have too many cafes on your Montreal caffeine kick radar.

And if you want some local feel with international coffee beans, you might want to add Maman to your ever-growing list.

New York City’s beloved coffee shop chain touched down in Montreal in 2019. It offers a chic style with a rustic charm and features exposed brick, wood beam ceilings, and hanging plants.

Maman started out in SoHo in 2014 and has since expanded to seven locations across New York City, three in New Jersey, and one in Toronto.

It’s famous for its baked goods — specifically the chain’s chocolate chip cookie, named one of Oprah Winfrey’s favourite treats during a 2017 holiday goodie recap.

Located in the restaurant-rich area of Notre-Dame in Griffintown, Maman has a tempting pastry display and espresso bar that proudly serves parlour coffee, still roasted in Brooklyn.

Maman also dishes out a scrumptious breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Besides the classics (avocado toast, breakfast sandwich, make-your-own omelettes), the ratatouille eggs and hashbrowns are standouts, along with truffle toast and roast beef and arugula sandwich.

If you’re looking for a photogenic cafe that will also hit the spot for a weekend brunch, give Maman some serious consideration.

Maman (1524 Notre-Dame Ouest) is open every day from 8 am to 4 and from 9 am on Saturdays and Sundays.