Hot cup o' Joe: 12 cozy Montreal cafes to heat you up during cold fall days

As the weather starts to chill and the dreaded Quebec winter gets closer, we’re highlighting some of the coziest Montreal cafes to heat you up over the next few months.

Because let’s be honest, those mitts, scarves, and winter coats can keep you toasty but nothing gets you feeling all warm and fuzzy like a good cup o’ Joe.

And luckily, there’s absolutely no shortage of options for coffee at charming shops across the island.

These 12 places are great options to grab a coffee and relax inside a cozy atmosphere while the weather does whatever it wants outside.

Mercanti has a quaint little coffee shop on Monkland in NDG and another location in Old Montreal. They serve very tasty, authentic Italian coffee in two charming spots, and the staff is very welcoming.

Address: 6128 Monkland | 350 Notre-Dame Est

Hours: 7 am to 6 pm | 7:30 am to 4 pm

Clarke Café is a small cafe in Pointe St-Charles that dishes out tasty coffees, makes a mean sandwich, has sweet merch, and is very cozy.

Address: 2483 rue Centre

Hours: 8 am to 5 pm

Campanelli is full of awesome decor and a rustic laid-back vibe in Saint-Henri. They also serve a mean espresso — you can’t go wrong.

Cozy up here, toss back some coffee, and watch Notre-Dame’s constant interesting foot traffic, regardless of the weather.

Address: 4634 Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: 7 am to 4 pm; closed Sundays

Tommy Cafe has warm and earthy tones, exposed beams, wood walls, and a plant-heavy locale that makes it the perfect spot to warm up with a cup of coffee.

Located in the British Empire Building in the Old Port (which dates back to 1874), every inch of this place is worth snapping a picture of.

Address: British Empire Building — 200 Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: 8 am to 7 pm

MELK has two locations (downtown and Monkland) and they’re both oozing with charm, great coffee options, and a very warm staff.

Address: 5612 Monkland | 1206 Stanley

Hours: 7 am to 6 pm | 7 am to 5 pm; closed Saturdays & Sundays

Arguably one of the most beautiful spots in all of Montreal, Crew Collective Café is located in the former headquarters of the Royal Bank of Canada — once the tallest building in the British Empire.

With high ceilings, marble floors, and brass decor, this spot is timeless. Crew Café has rentable office space and remote working spots so you can warm up for a lonngggg time.

Address: 360 rue Saint Jacques

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm; closed Saturdays

On the corner of the always-bustling Boulevard St-Laurent, this spot offers delicious pastries and coffee, as well as plants, soft lamps, and dandy neon lights.

Address: 4328 boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 4 pm to 1 am; Thursday, 4 pm to 3 am; Friday, 11 am to 3 am; Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 3 am; closed Tuesdays

This hip and chill cafe in Little Burgundy has expansive windows, surfboards, rustic finishes, and light bites in a very West Coast Cali vibe that might make you forget all about the cold Montreal weather.

Address: 2471 rue Notre-Dame

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm

Café Sfouf is charming, vibrant, and colourful. They serve great coffee, desserts, cakes, and light snacks.

From plants to wood finishes, Sfouf is a gorgeous nature-esque getaway.

Address; 1250 rue Ontario

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 8 am to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm; closed Mondays

Parvis is overflowing with gorgeous vines, candles, and romantic lighting with industrial finishes. Here you can grab a coffee, pizzas, and salads, nestled into a small street in the Quartier des Spectacles.

Address: 433 rue Mayor

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm; closed Mondays

Pastel Rita looks like it’s right out of a Wes Anderson movie. It stands out with saturated pastel colours in the heart of the Mile End.

Address: 5761 boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: 8 am to 6 pm

Dandy has high ceilings, curved archways, and exposed brick, resulting in a very comforting and soft place to chill and chug back some coffee.

Address: 244 rue Saint Jacques

Hours: 10 am to 4 pm; closed Mondays and Tuesdays