Cottage in the city: Old Montreal's must-try upscale comfort food spot

Now that winter has taken over, sneaking up north for a chalet, fireplace, and comfort food trip has never been more intriguing.

Or, you could just hop over to the Old Port and enjoy divine food and a great ambiance at Restaurant L’Orignal.

Tucked a few steps onto a side cobblestoned street in Old Montreal, L’Orignal offers upscale grub, a cottage-style atmosphere, and quite possibly the best oysters in all of Montreal.

Scarf it: What to eat at L’Orignal

Imported from the pristine waters of Prince Edward Island, L’Orignal owner Mike Terlecki says he serves anywhere from 150 to 200 oysters — courtesy of PEI’s Cascumpec Bay Oyster Co. — per shift.

Admittedly, they’re so good, you can eat them raw — they taste how PEI smells.

The dimly lit comfort food spot’s oysters are just the start. L’Orignal — which has been open for almost 15 years — has an oft-changing menu in order to elevate seasonal ingredients.

After appetizing on some oysters, scarf back either of the brick-walled restaurant’s tartare dishes. L’Orignal has a traditional (and well-priced) salmon tartar but the beef tartare is the standout.

Terlecki says he wanted to make a beef tartare plate that tasted like a McDonald’s Big Mac and his “Mac Daddy” beef tartare is exactly that. The raw ground beef plate is made with shallots, and a house dressing, topped with Mimolette cheese, pickles, and obviously sesame seeds. It’s served with crostinis and tastes like you’re devouring McDo’s, just, you know, classier.

I’d recommend going big on the appetite at L’Orignal, mostly because the smoked bone marrow dish is greasily mouthwatering.

It’s served with a black olive tapenade, chimichurri, red wine jus, grainy mustard, and towers high on the plate, with a side of toast. It’s not often you have FUN eating something but the bone marrow is an entire mood. Spoon it, lick it, dig into it — you really can’t go wrong.

Heck, cozy up to the owner and you might even get a shot of Jameson rolling down it.

But do keep room for the octopus. If you started with oysters, the octopus brings you back full circle and compliments both beef plates well.

Chewy, tasty, fresh, and perfectly cooked — what else do you need?

Chug it: What to drink at L’Orignal

But come on, an Old Port restaurant isn’t complete without wine and cocktails.

If you’re really in a seafood mood, pair your oysters with an oyster caesar, or dive into the “French Kiss” — gin, St Germain, lemon juice, and Prosecco.

Terlecki also whips up a mean maple old-fashioned (with Quebec’s own Sortilège whiskey) and a classic dark and stormy.

But don’t leave without an espresso martini. If you ate a lot, the caffeinated take on the martini will give you a quick pick-me-up. L’Orignal serves it garnished with cocoa powder, coffee beans, and it’s shaken enough to make it creamy.

Can a single spot have the best oysters AND espresso martini in Montreal?

There’s only one way to find out.

L’Orignal (479 rue Saint Alexis) is open Wednesday to Thursday from 5 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays until 11 pm.