Here's where Old Montreal's magical street Christmas lights can be found (MAP)

Old Montreal is dazzling with nearly 15 street light fixtures, installations, and an illuminated path for the rest of the holidays.

The 5th edition of Lumière sur le Vieux-Montréal features 14 different Christmas light displays spread out across the streets of the Old Port. Fixtures include snowflake monuments, illuminated wreaths, and Christmas trees.

Illumination takes place at a bunch of Old Montreal landmarks, including the Notre Dame Basilica, Marché Bonsecours, Place Jacques Cartier, and more.

The Old Port also has various “urban winter relaxation” areas for pedestrians to rest their legs after too much shopping or eating (we get it).

The lights will shine bright every night until January 5, 2023. A zoomable version of the map below can be found right here, so you can pinpoint the exact locations you want to share a smooch with a loved one or go really heavy with your camera.

Here’s how the Instagram world has been sharing Lumière sur le Vieux-Montréal since it started at the beginning of December.

