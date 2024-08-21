New Canadiens sniper Patrik Laine recently got engaged

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Patrik Laine. Along with being acquired by the Montreal Canadiens via a trade on Monday, the 26-year-old also took a major life step earlier this month.

Laine proposed to his girlfriend, Jordan Leigh, making the announcement official with a social media post featuring a beachside photoshoot on August 9.

“Forever with you simply isn’t enough,” Leigh wrote in the caption for a photo carousel of the big moment. “Mr. and Mrs. Laine coming June 2025!!!”

While it’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together, Laine and Leigh have been “Instagram official” since last summer. The couple are quite active online too, often sharing videos from their travel adventures.

Following the news of Laine’s trade to Montreal, Leigh turned to social media for recommendations on her new home.

“What do I need to know before we move to MTL?” she asked.

Her followers eagerly suggested Montreal culinary staples like poutine and bagels, helping her get acquainted with the city.

Travel and romance aside, the couple recently launched From Us to You, a social media mental health initiative aimed at creating a safe space for discussion, support, and resources.

As Laine prepares for his Canadiens debut and plans his upcoming wedding, he joins a growing list of Habs players celebrating romantic milestones of their own.

For instance, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, and Josh Anderson tied the knot with their longtime partners over the summer. Meanwhile, team captain Nick Suzuki recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin Fitzgerald.

With a busy year ahead, Laine and his fiancée might find themselves rubbing elbows with fellow Canadiens grooms-to-be at future celebrations.