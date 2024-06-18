Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans got married in Ireland over the weekend. And the ceremony included plenty of familiar faces.

A handful of Habs players from past and present made the trip to support Evans, who tied the knot with longtime partner Emily Flat at a castle in the Dublin area.

Among the attendees on the couple’s guest list was former Canadiens winger Tyler Toffoli, whose wife, Cat Belanger, shared multiple snippets of their trip on social media.

Meanwhile, former Montreal blueliner Joel Edmundson was seen tagging along with the couple as they trekked through scenic Irish tourist sites.

Looks like former Habs players Tyler Toffoli & Joel Edmundson are in Ireland 🇮🇪 for Jake Evans’ wedding. (IG: catbtoffoli) pic.twitter.com/m5s7lhtjbf — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 17, 2024

Current Canadiens forwards Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher were also in Dublin for the centre’s nuptials, as per their significant others’ Instagram stories.

Gallagher even took the opportunity to pose in front of a shop bearing his family name.

Evans, 28, proposed to Flat last summer. In a photo posted to his Instagram story, the Toronto native gave fans a glimpse of the romantic engagement moment that featured a lakeside landscape and a picnic.

Meanwhile, Suzuki, Gallagher, and fellow teammate Josh Anderson have all popped the question to their partners over the last 14 months.

Aside from the handful of weddings on the horizon, the gang will officially regroup for the Canadiens’ annual training camp sessions in September.