Canadiens' Josh Anderson ties the knot in elegant Italian wedding

Another Montreal Canadiens player has said, “I do.”

Habs forward Josh Anderson is officially married. He tied the knot with longtime partner Paolo Finizio this week, and a few photos from the couple’s ceremony in Italy have emerged.

Shots shared to Instagram by Caitlin Fitzgerald, the fiancée of Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, show Anderson and Finizio at Masseria Don Luigi in Apulia,

The Habs winger opted for a traditional tuxedo with an off-white blazer and black bowtie for his big day.

Meanwhile, Finizio shared a few photos of her and Anderson at their outdoor wedding rehearsal dinner in her family’s homeland.

Anderson proposed to his newly wedded wife in May of 2023, popping the question in Southern Italy.

The 30-year-old is not the only Habs player who has taken the next step in his relationship, though.

Two weeks ago, centre Jake Evans married longtime girlfriend Emiyl Flat in Dublin, Ireland.

A handful of Habs players, past and present, made the trip to support Evans, including Suzuki, Tyler Toffoli, Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia, and Joel Edmundson.

Meanwhile, Suzuki and Gallagher are set to do the same in the near future, having both proposed to their significant others over the last 14 months.

Anderson, who joined Montreal before the 2020-21 campaign, is coming off a season that saw him net nine goals and 20 points over 78 games. He has three years remaining on a contract that sees him carrying a yearly cap hit of $5.5 million.