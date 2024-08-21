Canadiens troll Leafs with latest internet trend

Back in 2021, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens met in what appeared to be a dream matchup for both franchises.

In a pandemic-shortened season, Toronto won the all-Canadian North Division and were slated to face their longtime foes in the first round of the playoffs. While Toronto entered the series as massive favourites, the underdog Canadiens entered the series with the lowest point total of any team in the postseason that year.

It turns out the Leafs had everything to lose, going up 3-1 and dropping the final three games of the series for one of the most devastating losses in franchise history.

And though it’s been over three years since the series, the Canadiens are doing what they can to make sure Montreal and — maybe more importantly — Toronto fans don’t forget it.

On Tuesday, the Canadiens posted the following joke on X, playing off a popular format that’s one of the latest trends to hit social media in recent weeks while sharing a clip of Nick Suzuki’s Game 5 overtime-winning goal from the series:

“nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how ‘busy you were’

– how many hours you worked

people will remember:

– cole to nick to win game 5 in overtime

– it was 3-1”

The Canadiens rode the momentum of the series all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, before eventually falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in four games. And though they haven’t returned to the playoffs in each of the three seasons since, they’ve still apparently got something to brag about when it comes to their oldest rival.

The Leafs, meanwhile, have still won just one playoff series since 2004, topping the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023 before falling in the second round to the Florida Panthers.

The Leafs and Habs will renew the rivalry in just a few short months, when their respective regular seasons begin on October 9 in Montreal.