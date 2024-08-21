As one of the Canadiens’ most unique and imposing players, it’s hard to imagine Montreal’s current blue line without Arber Xhekaj. But there was a time when the scrappy defenseman was nearly forced to consider a different career altogether.

In a recent interview on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Xhekaj shared his experience working at Costco during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an undrafted OHL player without an NHL contract, he once found himself in a tough spot with no income and a dream that seemed out of reach.

“I was just a normal guy, working and training. I’d wake up, go to the gym, hit the ice, then work 5 to 10 at Costco,” Xhekaj recalled. “I had no money. I needed a job. So, I ended up working there for nine months.”

Balancing his hockey aspirations with a part-time job was challenging. Xhekaj often raced from the rink to his shifts at Costco, arriving a few minutes late but still determined to pursue his dream. However, not everyone at work was supportive.

“One of the managers pulled me in one time and told me I had to choose between Costco and hockey,” the 23-year-old said, still stunned by the memory. “I couldn’t believe it. I got pushed around so hard there. It was unreal.”

That year also took a mental toll on the 23-year-old, especially as the OHL season kept getting delayed due to the pandemic.

“They kept pushing it back, and when they finally said we weren’t playing, I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ But I stuck with it, and it worked out pretty well in the end.”

The tide eventually turned for Xhekaj, who was terminated from his position at the store. In the summer of 2021, the Hamilton native received a training camp invite from the Canadiens.

And while he was never named Employee of the Month at Costco, his scrimmage performances, which highlighted his physical style of play, ultimately earned him a three-year, entry-level contract.

Making the Canadiens’ roster right out of the gate, Xhekaj, who has been nicknamed “The Sheriff” by fans, recently signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract extension and is heading into his third NHL season.