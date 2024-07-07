Tons of Canadiens players were at Brendan Gallagher's wedding

Brendan Gallagher got married this weekend, and many Montreal Canadiens players, past and present, were in town to celebrate.

The 32-year-old Gallagher tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Emma Fortin in a lavish ceremony in Montreal. The event looked like it was held in a fancy venue, and the happy couple stunned in a few photos taken at the ceremony.

Congrats to Brendan Gallagher & Emma Fortin on tying the knot 💍 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N4GzpekSBE — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 7, 2024

The venue of choice is unclear, but photos from the wedding show a beautiful Victorian-esque theme throughout, with an elaborate dining table and set up for guests.

Caitlin Fitzgerald, the fiancee of Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki, snapped a photo of the stunning setup and shared it on her Instagram.

Speaking of guests, quite a few familiar faces were in attendance for the wedding. Of course, members of the current Canadiens roster, like Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Sam Montembault, Jake Evans, and Christian Dvorak, were there to support their teammates, but there were also a few notable alumni.

Perhaps the biggest name to show up was Carey Price, who played with Gallagher on the Canadiens between 2012 and 2022. He was joined by his wife, Angela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice)

Jeff Petry, another former Hab, was also in attendance alongside his wife Julie. The 36-year-old defenceman was a teammate of Gallagher’s in Montreal from 2014 to 2022 and currently plays with the Detroit Red Wings.

Gallagher got engaged to Fortin last summer while vacationing in B.C. beside what appears to be a creek near Whistler. The moment was shared on Gallagher’s personal Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ EMMA⚡️ (@emmafortin14)

The longest-tenured Canadiens player on the current roster is hoping that the wedding bells will translate into on-ice success next season. He tallied 16 goals and 31 points in 77 games with the Habs last season.