Former Canadiens captain Weber gets Hall of Fame nod

The Montreal Canadiens are getting another representative in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Today, former team captain Shea Weber earned hockey’s highest honour, being inducted into the class alongside Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Colin Campbell, David Poile, Natalie Darwitz, and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

Coming over to the franchise in a high-profile swap for PK Subban back in 2016 from the Nashville Predators, Weber had 58 goals, 88 assists and a plus-minus of +31 in 275 games for the Canadiens in his career. He was best known for being the last Canadiens captain to lead the team to a Stanley Cup Final, being part of an improbable run back in 2021.

It was actually the last time Weber played in the NHL, having his rights traded away twice: first to the Vegas Golden Knights and then to the Arizona Coyotes, with the Utah Hockey Club now holding his rights after the team’s relocation after this year. He still has two years left on his deal, but was eligible due to having been out of the league for three years.

Interestingly, the former Predators GM Poile said earlier this year in an interview that he actually regretted sending Weber to Montreal.

“That one’s probably at the top of my list of difficult trades to do,” the retired GM told 102.5-FM’s Robby Stanley and Joe Rexrode ahead of the Predators’ 25th-anniversary ceremony.

“In the bigger picture, I wish Shea had never been traded,” Poile said. “I’m being very honest with you when I say that.”

In the year after the trade, Subban and the Predators ultimately made the Stanley Cup Final, but fell at the hands of Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. “I wish it never would have happened. I wish we could have signed him on some contract and he just retire here.”