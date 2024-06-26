Minor changes coming to Canadiens jersey next season

The Montreal Canadiens uniform is among the most sacred in all of sports. But La Sainte-Flanelle has undergone a few slight alterations ahead of the upcoming season.

Fanatics has officially replaced Adidas as the NHL’s official jersey supplier for the 2024-25 campaign. With the offseason underway, the company revealed uniform changes for the majority of teams across the league on Wednesday, including the Canadiens.

One of the most noticeable changes is the removal of dimpled fabric on the shoulders, a signature feature on Adidas-era jerseys since 2017.

The new Adidas/NHL jerseys have a dimpled treatment for the fabric across the shoulders. pic.twitter.com/ROP8WXfoOO — Uni Watch (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017

Along with a more cohesive shoulder design, the updated Habs threads will also feature a new holographic LNH shield on the front neck of the home and away uniforms.

An additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve has also been installed to enhance “uniform durability” by reducing material wear from sustained friction against the boards.

Fanatics is set to be the official producer of NHL uniforms for the next 10 seasons. Uniforms are being manufactured by SP Apparel, based out of Quebec.

“I couldn’t be prouder to unveil the first-ever Fanatics branded NHL uniforms,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said in a media release.

“These jerseys were meticulously crafted in lockstep with NHL players, the NHLPA, equipment managers, teams, and the NHL. Their feedback on what they were looking for in their next uniform completely drove our design, which was validated when we went back to all 32 teams during the past season to show the players, and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to debut the jersey we’ve developed that will not only be worn by the best hockey players in the world but also, for the first time in a decade, these same jerseys can be purchased by the NHL’s passionate fans as well.”

As of September, fans will have the chance to buy four kinds of Fanatics NHL jerseys: authentic pro, premium (the best retail jersey on the market), breakaway (the Fanatics fan jersey), and a new retail version of the practice jersey.

Canadiens players will debut them on the ice in the upcoming preseason. Montreal’s first exhibition game will be played at the Bell Centre with a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on September 23.