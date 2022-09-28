The ultimate Montreal foodie list for whatever you're craving

There’s no denying that Montreal is a foodie city… but more than that, each culinary experience is exactly that: an experience.

Whatever you’re looking for, no matter your craving or mood, Montreal is a city just waiting for you to get a taste of it’s many cultures, influences, and restaurant offerings.

Here are some of the must-try spots in Montreal, from upscale to downscale and everything in between.

For Classic Poutine: La Banquise

When people think of Montreal, they think of poutine. And when Montrealers think of poutine, they think of La Banquise.

This 24-hour spot located in near Parc La Fontaine is there for you whether it’s after a night out on the town or a mid-day pick-me-up. You can grab classic fries, gravy, and squeeeeaky cheese curds, or you can try a more lavish creation.

Address: 994 rue Rachel E

Phone: (514) 525-2415

For Montreal Smoked Meat: Schwartz’s

When a sandwich is named after the city, you know it’s gotta be good. Schwartz’s has put Montreal on the map when it comes to that quintessential experience when coming to town and you best believe that by lunchtime, there’s always a line around the corner.

This deli is such an institution that even Queen Celine Dion, herself, got in on the action when she bought into the business in 2012.

Address: 3895 boul. Saint Laurent

Phone: (514) 842-4813

Another Montreal staple is its bagels and none is quite as iconic as St. Viatur in the Mile End.

Since 1952, this humble bakery has changed the art of bagel making and added to the Montreal foodie scene. It was and is a local favourite of famous Montrealers, including Leonard Cohen and William Shatner, and a must-visit each time other well-known faces are in town like Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Kimmel.

Address: 158 rue Saint-Viateur

Phone: (514) 270-2972

For Some Brunch: Arthur’s Nosh Bar

Brunch is a definite way of life in Montreal, especially at everyone’s favourite nosh bar.

Serving up Jewish-style brunch staples in a space that’s bright and colourful to make your stomach and your heart happy. Just be sure to arrive early on the weekend because before you can say “Sunday brunch,” there’s a line around the corner.

Address: 4621 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 757-5190

For Coffee: Olympico

Just like our European influences, coffee is an absolute way of life in Montreal.

And any true coffee-lover in this city knows that there’s nothing quite like Olimpico. With three locations around the city, this ever-popular cafe is “open da night” and is always worth the wait.

Address: 124 rue Saint-Viateur O; 419 rue Saint-Vincent | 1333 boul. Robert-Bourassa

Phone Number: (514) 495-0746

For Authentic Tacos: Tacos Frida

Who says you have to wait for Tuesday to stuff your face with some tacos? Deep in Saint Henri, this spot may seem unassuming from the outside, but just like a taco, inside it’s jam-packed with flavour, colour and fun.

Of course, the tacos are a must-try, but you can also try other Mexican staples, like chips and guac and churros.

Address: 4350 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 935-9696

For Sharing Plates: SHAY

Going out to eat is all about sharing good food and good company, which is why places like SHAY are the perfect addition to the Montreal food scene.

This Lebanese spot is the perfect mix of cool and sleek, with warm and inviting offerings and an impressive list of sharing plates, stunning cocktails, and a brunch menu filled with all of your favourites with a Lebanese twist.

Address: 1414 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 937-2001

For Plant-Based: Sushi Momo

From Chef Christian Ventura comes not only one of the best plant-based sushi spots in the city, but easily one of the most popular sushi restaurants in general.

Each roll is so incredibly innovative and distinct that you won’t even miss the fish. Dine in the stunningly tranquil dining room or grab some takeout from the counter next door to bring home or have a picnic in Square Saint Louis across the street.

Address: 3609 rue Saint Denis

Phone: (514) 825-6363

For a Classic French Bistro: Leméac

It’s not uncommon to hear Montrealers heading to this French bistro for any type of celebration: a birthday, an anniversary, or even a random Wednesday night.

Known for its top-notch service, late-night menu, and a wine list so long it comes in a literal book, this is more than just a restaurant… it’s a full-on experience.

Address: 1045 Ave Laurier O

Phone: (514) 270-0999

For Cheesy Pizza: Alto

There’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious slice of pizza and getting that oh-so-perfect cheese string as you pull away.

Alto offers the perfect ratio of dough to sauce to cheese (which is a lot). Located near the heart of the McGill ghetto, you just know it’s the perfect spot for a late-night bite.

Address: 3469 ave. Parc

Phone: (514) 844-9898

For a Dépanneur: Le Pick Up

Depanneurs are found all over Montreal, but up in Mile-Ex. this one has a classic sandwich counter which means you’ll be picking up more than just a carton of milk.

Small and unassuming, you’d never know that this is easily one of the most popular spots among the locals.

Address: 7032 rue Waverly

Phone: (514) 271-8011

For Addordable Eats: Bocadillo

Bringing a bit of Venezuelan flair to the people of Montreal, Bocadillo may seem like a humble restaurant from the outside, but step inside and you’ll find a spot packed with big flavour and big vibes.

Not only is it incredibly authentic and delicious, but very affordable. Just don’t be surprised if you quickly find yourself to be a regular.

Address: 6918 boul. Saint Laurent | 3677 boul. Saint Laurent

Phone: (514)-508-7172 | (514)-227-4041