Hit the spot: 12 tasty places to eat after a night of drinking in Montreal

So you’ve had a couple of drinks, and now you’re hungry. It’s the start of a beautiful marriage.

Part of the allure of scarfing down some greasy grub after a night of drinking means you get to sit down and evaluate the night with your friends over some food, and you’re filling up, so the next day’s hangover doesn’t hit too hard.

Plus, sometimes, you just don’t want the night to end — late-night drunk eats is a multi-faceted meal.

Luckily, Montreal has plenty of options to choose from. Sure, you can’t go wrong with the 24-hour McDonald’s on Mackay and Ste. Cat, but there’s also an impressive selection of pretty much anything that drunk mind of yours could want.

Perfect for customers who’ve had a few drinks, here are some of the best places in Montreal that are open until the wee hours of the morning.

If you’re a bit tipsy and need to fill up, La Banquise is a Montreal staple. The greasy spoon offers a variety of different poutines because there might not be a better drunk duo than liquor and poutines.

Plus, it’s open 24 hours a day.

Address: 994 Rue Rachel Est

Hours: 24/7

Al Taib is well-known with the student crowd because it’s 24/7, located right downtown, and is quite inexpensive.

Grab a slice of pizza (classic) or fresh baklava. It’s Arabic late-night food executed to perfection.

Address: 2125 Rue Guy

Hours: 24/7

Paulo et Suzanne is a staple in Montreal. It’s been operating for more than 30 years, is open 24/7, and they dish out a mean order of fries and burgers.

The portions are also quite generous. So if that booze is taking you over, offset it with some traditional greasy grub.

Address: 5501 Boulevard Gouin Ouest

Hours: Friday – Sunday, 24/7; Monday – Thursday, 10 am – 3 am

This drive-in resto is an absolute fan favourite. Heck, even if you’ve been drinking, you can’t really miss a giant orange perched beside Decarie.

It’s open daily until 3 am, serves up a frothy orange julep, steamy hot dogs, and very tasty poutine — none of which have changed since the 1930s.

Address: 7700 Boulevard Décarie

Hours: 8 am – 3 am

Bagels may not have the late-night pizzaz as a burger or fries but try drinking all night and saying no to a cream cheese sesame seed bagel at 4 am…

Address: 74 Avenue Fairmount Ouest

Hours: 24/7

If you’re having a night with your pals and last call veers its ugly head, but you want to keep the party going, give Angela’s some serious consideration.

It’s open late and has a huge dining room and menu along with a very friendly and accomodating late-night staff.

Grab some pasta, a burger, poutine, pizza, lasagna, or dozens of other goodies and keep the party going well into the night/morning.

Address: 1662 Boulevard de Maisonneuve

Hours: Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 4:30 am; Sunday – Wednesday, 11 am – 1 am; Thursday, 11 am – 3 am

If you want the opposite of Angela’s and are craving a quick bite, maybe for the Uber home, grab any of Joes Panini’s delicious and inexpensive sandwiches.

Address: 1404 rue Drummond

Hours: 24/7

Sure, Schwartz’s is a Montreal landmark, but their cross-street rivals do a pretty good job as well.

Plus, they’re open later.

If you’re craving smoked meat after a few pops, The Main is open late. Plus, pickles are great at soaking up alcohol…

Address: 3864 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: 10 am – 12 am

L’Express is a popular dining spot for locals at any hour. Maybe you’re not even toasty; you just finished a shift yourself?

Regardless, this Parisian-style French bistro is a classic on the Montreal food scene.

They’re usually open until 3 am on the daily, but COVID-19 restrictions had them alter their hours.

Maybe they’ll be back to their former late-night glory soon…

Address: 3927 Rue Saint-Denis

Hours: 11:30 am – 12 am; closed Sunday & Monday

PATATI PATATA

This tiny little casse-croute on Rue Rachel make some of the best poutines and burgers in town.

If you’re out near The Plateau, give it a shot.

Address: 4177 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: 11 am – 2 am

Don’t let the term “cafe” fool you. This iconic spot has been operating 24/7 for years, but the pandemic forced them to change their hours a bit. They’re currently working from 6 am to 1 am and seem primed to return to the 24/7 routine in the coming months.

Grab a coffee, some sandwiches, and a soup to help balance out that booze after a night out. You really can’t go wrong.

Address: 5188 Rue Jarry

Hours: 6 am – 1 am

Boustan has a bunch of franchises all over Montreal, but the Crescent location — the flagship — is the place to go if you want late-night eats. It’s usually packed between 1 am and 3 am, and the Creation Sandwich is greasy enough to curb your impending hangover.

Nab an order of garlic potatoes, and you’ll be fine.

Address: 2020 Rue Crescent

Time: 12 pm – 3 am