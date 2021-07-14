The best places to cry in Montreal
Look, there’s no shame in it. Sometimes you just got to let it all out and have a good cry.
And let’s be honest, there’s been a lot to cry about over the past 15 months. If you’re looking to let loose and have a good sob, here are some of the best places in Montreal to let those tears flow.
- See also:
Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges
View this post on Instagram
The Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges is a 343-acre rural cemetery in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. It was founded in 1854 and is the largest cemetery in the country.
It’s gorgeous, solemn, and an ideal place to pay your respects to loved ones, the deceased, and for contemplation.
For various reasons, the Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges is a great place to cry.
Parc Jean-Drapeau
View this post on Instagram
Parc Jean-Drapeau is 520 acres and is made up of two islands: Île Sainte-Hélène and the manmade island, Notre Dame Island.
It’s huge and open, so the chances of bumping into someone (especially someone you know) are pretty low.
Plus, the constant sound of the islands’ rapids helps to drown out your sobs. 10/10 would cry here again.
Belvédère Kondiaronk
View this post on Instagram
So long as you don’t mind crying at arguably Montreal’s most popular sight, the top of Mount Royal is full of a spectacular view of the city — perfect for a good cry and some introspection.
The spot is also overflowing with gorgeous flowers because nothing soothes a good cry like tulips and roses.
Irish Commemorative Stone
The Irish Commemorative Stone (aka the Black Rock) is a monument in Pointe-Saint-Charles that commemorates the deaths from typhoid of over 6,000 Irish immigrants who came to Monreal after the Great Irish Famine in the mid-1800s.
The Stone is a 30-tonne, 10-foot-high boulder that will trigger hundreds of years’ worth of emotions and sadness if you want to let out a good and meaningful cry.
Montreal Clock Tower
View this post on Instagram
The Montreal Clock Tower pays tribute to the soldiers lost at sea during World War I. It’s been standing in the Old Port since 1922 and offers a spectacular view of the St-Lawrence River in case you need a spot to reflect.
It’s secluded enough that you can let out a good cry in complete solitude.
Parc de Dieppe
View this post on Instagram
On a point that cuts into the Saint Lawrence River, Dieppe Park is a quiet park that is a great option to let your tears run wild.
There’s a small gazebo, great views of downtown Montreal, and the park runs adjacent to the bike path, meaning you have perfect and quick access.
Summit Woods Park
View this post on Instagram
Summit Woods Park is a great place to sneak away and cry without getting off-island.
The forest is absolutely mesmerizing, worthy enough to make you question whether or not you’re even still in Montreal.
It’s buried deep atop Westmount, meaning you can really let out a hefty bawl and nobody will hear or see you.
Dorchester Square
View this post on Instagram
If you’re in the need of a good crying spot downtown, Dorchester Square might be the ideal spot.
It’s a mere half block away from Ste. Catherine Street but secluded enough that you won’t bump into your ex (or whoever is making you want to cry).
It’s also steps away from Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral (Quebec’s third-largest church), in case you really want to whimper in front of Mary and the patron saints.