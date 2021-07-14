Curated

The best places to cry in Montreal

Look, there’s no shame in it. Sometimes you just got to let it all out and have a good cry.

And let’s be honest, there’s been a lot to cry about over the past 15 months. If you’re looking to let loose and have a good sob, here are some of the best places in Montreal to let those tears flow.

Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges

The Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges is a 343-acre rural cemetery in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. It was founded in 1854 and is the largest cemetery in the country.

It’s gorgeous, solemn, and an ideal place to pay your respects to loved ones, the deceased, and for contemplation.

For various reasons, the Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges is a great place to cry.

Parc Jean-Drapeau

 

Parc Jean-Drapeau is 520 acres and is made up of two islands: Île Sainte-Hélène and the manmade island, Notre Dame Island.

It’s huge and open, so the chances of bumping into someone (especially someone you know) are pretty low.

Plus, the constant sound of the islands’ rapids helps to drown out your sobs. 10/10 would cry here again.

Belvédère Kondiaronk

 

So long as you don’t mind crying at arguably Montreal’s most popular sight, the top of Mount Royal is full of a spectacular view of the city — perfect for a good cry and some introspection.

The spot is also overflowing with gorgeous flowers because nothing soothes a good cry like tulips and roses.

Irish Commemorative Stone

The Irish Commemorative Stone (aka the Black Rock) is a monument in Pointe-Saint-Charles that commemorates the deaths from typhoid of over 6,000 Irish immigrants who came to Monreal after the Great Irish Famine in the mid-1800s.

The Stone is a 30-tonne, 10-foot-high boulder that will trigger hundreds of years’ worth of emotions and sadness if you want to let out a good and meaningful cry.

Montreal Clock Tower

 

The Montreal Clock Tower pays tribute to the soldiers lost at sea during World War I. It’s been standing in the Old Port since 1922 and offers a spectacular view of the St-Lawrence River in case you need a spot to reflect.

It’s secluded enough that you can let out a good cry in complete solitude.

Parc de Dieppe

On a point that cuts into the Saint Lawrence River, Dieppe Park is a quiet park that is a great option to let your tears run wild.

There’s a small gazebo, great views of downtown Montreal, and the park runs adjacent to the bike path, meaning you have perfect and quick access.

Summit Woods Park

 

Summit Woods Park is a great place to sneak away and cry without getting off-island.

The forest is absolutely mesmerizing, worthy enough to make you question whether or not you’re even still in Montreal.

It’s buried deep atop Westmount, meaning you can really let out a hefty bawl and nobody will hear or see you.

Dorchester Square

 

If you’re in the need of a good crying spot downtown, Dorchester Square might be the ideal spot.

It’s a mere half block away from Ste. Catherine Street but secluded enough that you won’t bump into your ex (or whoever is making you want to cry).

It’s also steps away from Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral (Quebec’s third-largest church), in case you really want to whimper in front of Mary and the patron saints.

