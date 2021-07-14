The best places to cry in Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kandace Vincinere Westhoff (@kandacewesthoff)

The Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges is a 343-acre rural cemetery in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. It was founded in 1854 and is the largest cemetery in the country.

It’s gorgeous, solemn, and an ideal place to pay your respects to loved ones, the deceased, and for contemplation.

For various reasons, the Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges is a great place to cry.

Parc Jean-Drapeau is 520 acres and is made up of two islands: Île Sainte-Hélène and the manmade island, Notre Dame Island.

It’s huge and open, so the chances of bumping into someone (especially someone you know) are pretty low.

Plus, the constant sound of the islands’ rapids helps to drown out your sobs. 10/10 would cry here again.