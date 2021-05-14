Tulips are in full bloom at the Montreal Botanical Garden (PHOTOS)

Spring is in the air and all over Instagram.

As we head into the weekend, as if the city’s toasty weather isn’t enough of an indicator that the winter is behind us, the Montreal Botanical Garden is full of gorgeous tulips.

According to Espace pour la vie, tulips are currently in full bloom. As if that’s not enough, the public garden is also full of magnolias, lilacs, and flowering crabapples.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the garden’s orange and red hues, here’s how the tulip infestation looks through the virtual world of Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jardin Botanique De Montreal (@jardinbotanique.mtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jardin Botanique De Montreal (@jardinbotanique.mtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Ohan (@ohanalex)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Ohan (@ohanalex)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ©BN¥© (@cbnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑀𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑒 ❥ (@mel_arnx_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Charron (@david_charron)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaétan Roy (@zephyr3200)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionel Hally (@lionel_hally)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aliceskyfreewriting (@aliceskyfreewriting)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Ohan (@ohanalex)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carroll (@sabbycarroll)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ღ Flore & Valentin ღ (@vallore_explore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Mogeny (@ababeye)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Rieu (@joanrieu_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Bernatchez (@savannahbernatchez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Ohan (@ohanalex)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ©BN¥© (@cbnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathalie Amanda Vergara Reyes (@nathalie.vergara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathalie Jolivet (@joligou)